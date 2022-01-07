2022 starts with steep rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Culpeper-area Health District

With medical facilities strained, new COVID-19 hospitalizations locally and across Virginia in 2022 are swelling, 22 months into the pandemic.
Forty-five people were hospitalized with the highly infectious respiratory virus during the past week in the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the Virginia Department of Health reports.
Culpeper County reported six hospitalizations from Dec. 31, 2021, through Jan. 7, 2022.
Fauquier was the hardest-hit county in the Health District, reporting 22 new hospitalizations, peaking on Dec. 31 with 11 hospital intakes to end the old year. Madison County reported six COVID hospitalizations in the past week. There were a dozen in Orange County and one in rural Rappahannock County.
One person died of COVID-19 complications in the Health District in 2022, on Jan. 1, following dozens more in the last two months of 2021. Over the pandemic's course, it has killed 292 people in the district's five counties.
From Jan. 1 to Jan. 7 this year, there were 601 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Culpeper, county Emergency Medical Services Director Bill Ooten reported late Friday. The previous record was 294 new cases from Dec. 19-25, 2021, according to state Health Department data.
On Jan. 2, 2022, the county reported 142 new cases of COVID—the second-highest daily number of the entire pandemic, VDH data state.
Culpeper's highest daily new-case count was 173 cases on Nov. 23, 2020.
Community spread of the virus continue to be high in all of the local Health District's five counties.
In Culpeper, the seven-day average for new daily cases as of Jan. 7 was 86. During Christmas week, its seven-day average was 42 new cases daily.
The recent daily peak was 142 new cases on Jan. 2.
Over the past week, at least half of the people transported by Culpeper County rescue crews were COVID-positive or suspected of having the disease, Ooten said.
Virginia's health-care workers are dealing with the steep rise in COVID-19 cases as staffing shortages persist due to fatigue, burnout and illness among their critical workforce.
In mid-December, before the novel coronavirus's omicron variant made itself felt locally, Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton said the community faced a health-care crisis.
Over the past two weeks, Culpeper emergency-services crew leaders have reported a notable increase in 911 calls for difficulty breathing and other COVID-like symptoms, Ooten wrote local leaders Friday.
“Our area hospitals are seeing these same trends via walk-in patient traffic to their emergency departments and also in the number of confirmed, COVID-positive admissions to their facilities,” he told them.
As Ooten wrote his update Friday evening, county EMS crews were being dispatched for a confirmed COVID-positive patient in respiratory distress, he said.
For weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Culpeper area and statewide has been increasing, but also "hospitalizations that are taxing our hospitals," he said.
"These same kind of trends are also being realized at our very own UVA Culpeper Medical Center, as their staff works feverishly to keep up with the continued influx," Ooten said.
What is to be done?
Ooten said he has been asking that of himself. The simplest answer is for everyone to follow recommendations for masking, vaccines and distancing from the Virginia Health Department, federal Centers for Disease Control and other reputable health and safety agencies, he said.
Ooten summarized efforts by his agency since the pandemic hit the United States in early 2021.
“We have provided mobile testing to our underserved populations, combined the efforts and staff from multiple organizations to augment vaccine clinics, and have even passed out flyers and other free materials," he wrote. "The Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services continues to stand by, share and promote these ideas, guidelines and recommendations for the community.”
Asked about capacity issues and the strain on the community hospital's staff, a spokeswoman for UVA Culpeper Medical Center replied late Friday: "Like other hospitals across our region and the nation, UVA Culpeper Medical Center has seen a recent influx of COVID-19-positive patients. As always, UVA Culpeper Medical Center is prepared to care for our community throughout this pandemic and beyond."
The spokeswoman's statement said the hospital is committed to maintaining its capacity to care for everyone who needs its help.
"Toward this end, we are asking the community to help alleviate the strain on our health-care heroes by doing its part to avoid getting COVID-19," she said via email. "Please take preventive measures like practicing social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, and getting the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots, when eligible."
Community members can also help the Culpeper Medical Center's emergency department preserve its resources for people who need immediate care or have a critical illness, the spokeswoman said.
"We ask that anyone who has mild or no symptoms to not seek COVID-19 testing in the emergency room," she said. "Instead, please seek testing at designated sites through the Virginia Department of Health."
(540) 825-4315