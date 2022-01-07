2022 starts with steep rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Culpeper-area Health District

“Our area hospitals are seeing these same trends via walk-in patient traffic to their emergency departments and also in the number of confirmed, COVID-positive admissions to their facilities,” he told them.

As Ooten wrote his update Friday evening, county EMS crews were being dispatched for a confirmed COVID-positive patient in respiratory distress, he said.

For weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Culpeper area and statewide has been increasing, but also "hospitalizations that are taxing our hospitals," he said.

"These same kind of trends are also being realized at our very own UVA Culpeper Medical Center, as their staff works feverishly to keep up with the continued influx," Ooten said.

What is to be done?

Ooten said he has been asking that of himself. The simplest answer is for everyone to follow recommendations for masking, vaccines and distancing from the Virginia Health Department, federal Centers for Disease Control and other reputable health and safety agencies, he said.

Ooten summarized efforts by his agency since the pandemic hit the United States in early 2021.