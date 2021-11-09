4 more COVID deaths, 19 hospitalizations in past week in Culpeper area health district

Community transmission of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District remains in the red—or the high level—for Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties 20 months after the first cases were reported.

Madison County has “substantial” transmission (orange) and it’s low (blue) in Rappahannock, according to the latest weekly data report from RRHD released Nov. 5.

Four people died in the last week (Nov. 1-9) in the five counties from the novel coronavirus—one in Madison, two in Orange and one in Rappahannock, according to the latest figures from Virginia Dept. of Health.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 19 people in the past week in the five counties with eight more people hospitalized in Culpeper, three more in Fauquier, two in Madison, five in Orange and one more in Rappahannock, according to VDH.

Across the district, more than 450 new cases of the virus were recorded in the past week.

Since March 2020, more than 19,200 positive tests for COVID-19 have been counted in the Culpeper area health district and 259 local residents have died from the virus.

RRHD, in its latest post, encouraged vaccinations, now authorized (Pfizer) for ages 5-11.

“This is a major step in the right direction; the fastest way to reach blue transmission status across the five counties is to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible. Parents, we understand you may have questions about the vaccine for children, and we’re here to help you answer them,” according to the post.

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.