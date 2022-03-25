4 of 5 counties in Culpeper-area health district now at low COVID community levels

It has been a long pandemic for everybody, according to Friday's COVID-19 update from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

The recent drop in cases also presents an important opportunity for residents to check in on their mental health and the health of those around them.

Virginia Dept. of Health has partnered with the Dept. of Behavioral Health & Development Services and Hospital & Healthcare Association to offer three virtual training sessions addressing, “Mental Health and the Rippling Effects of COVID.”

The two-hour programs will be held at 11 a.m. on April 6, 6 p.m. on April 23 and at 9 a.m. on April 30. Folks can sign up on EventBrite.

Participants will learn about the various types of stress caused by providing care to others during COVID, the difference between burnout and compassion fatigue, self-care, and coping strategies.

Target audiences are healthcare workers, emergency management, EMS/fire, law enforcement, health department staff, clergy, educators, volunteers, contractors, and retail workers, according to the COVID update.

This seminar may benefit anyone working during COVID-19 that feels they have been affected by the pandemic.

Four out of five of RRHD counties, including Culpeper, are now in the “low” category of Community COVID Level. Only Madison County is at the medium level.

Even with lower levels, it remains important for residents to take precautions and plan ahead in case they start to feel sick, RRHD advised. The time is now to order at-home tests, brush up on current guidelines, and get COVID questions answered, when case numbers are low, the COVID update stated.

Contact the RRHD hotline at 540/316-6072 or askrrhd@vdh.virginia.gov with questions about quarantine and isolation instructions, workplace mitigation guidance, vaccination updates, or any other COVID concerns.

U.S. households can also place an additional order for at-home delivery of COVID-19 tests covidtests.gov.

End up testing positive? At this point in the pandemic, one of the first steps should be to contact a primary care doctor, even with just mild symptoms. There are now numerous antiviral medications available aiding recovery.

The local health departments are still offering local walk-in hours to help residents get up-to-date on vaccinations.

Health Dept. COVID-19 vaccination walk-in hours are as follows: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays in Culpeper; 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays in Fauquier; 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in Madison; 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays in Orange and 1-4 p.m. the first and third Fridays in Rappahannock.