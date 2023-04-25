It’s that time of the year again—keep a watch out at major traffic points around Culpeper for those good guys wearing bright yellow and red aprons collecting money for a good cause.

The Culpeper Knights of Columbus 46th Annual KOVAR Fundraising Drive starts on Friday, April 28 and will run through May 13.

“Helping people with intellectual disabilities,” is the message on the vests and the purpose of the yearly drive.

While the acronym may be antiquated, the purpose remains the same—raising funds to better the lives of Virginians with intellectual disabilities.

The most recent KOVAR grants given locally were $20,000 for group home repairs, $9,334 to Remington Home Corp. for furniture and $11,466 to the Orange Group Home for flooring, furniture and appliances, according to a release from Culpeper Knights of Columbus KOVAR committee members Steve Zajkowski, Jerry Stockli and Randy Hyde.

Culpeper Knights fundraising also gave $20,000 to Development Housing Corp. of Locust Grove for a parking lot repair and carpeting, $21,777 to Culpeper County Public Schools for a kitchen and laundry facility for post high school education and $33,000 to Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, newly renamed to Encompass Community Supports.

Zajkowski has been involved with KOVAR for six years, since he joined Knight of Columbus in Culpeper. Other Knights have been collecting long before he came along, he added.

Zajkowski has collected at multiple locations around town: "Collecting is actually fun because people are very friendly and generous," he said.

In total, there will be about 15 to 20 people taking turns at traffic points collecting for KOVAR in Culpeper this year.

KOVAR has distributed over $15 million dollars in Virginia since 1971, the release stated. The charity provides individuals with intellectual disabilities the means and opportunity for an independent, productive and fulfilling life.

Through grants to other nonprofits, a myriad of services are provided such as home repair, group home maintenance and furnishing, career training, sending kids to camp, building playgrounds and loans for group homes.

KOVAR, listed as one of America’s Best Charities, also sponsors the Special Olympics each year with a $50,000 donation, the release stated.

Donations are tax-deductible and 98% of what is given in the cans held by the local Knights goes to the people in Virginia that need services.

Culpeper Knights are asking for the Culpeper community’s help to meet this year’s goal of $15,000 during the drive, and thanked the Culpeper community for its support over the years.