8 new COVID deaths, 14 hospitalizations in Culpeper area in past 10 days
8 new COVID deaths, 14 hospitalizations in Culpeper area in past 10 days

Tranmission

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District added eight deaths from COVID-19 in the past 10 days and community transmission remains high, according to Virginia Dept. of Health.

There were 14 new hospitalizations for the novel coronavirus reported in the same time period, Dec. 7-Dec. 17, in the district spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock, according to VDH data.

Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal has been part of recent meetings with hospital and health officials regarding a shortage of workers to deal with this latest surge. In a post last week, Deal encouraged everyone to get vaccinated as science still shows lower rates of infection, serious illness and deaths for the unvaccinated.

“Our Culpeper hospital and our region hospitals are currently full with patients that are battling COVID or are ill because of various sickness,” he stated. “Many patients are waiting too long before they are going to the doctor or going to the hospital to get treatment. I encourage everyone to be diligent with their healthcare and mitigation practices.”

For the week ending Dec. 3, UVA Culpeper Medical Center reported a dozen patients hospitalized with COVID and 77 percent of ICU beds occupied, according to federal data.

Since September, 31 Culpeper County residents died from COVID, accounting for nearly a third of all deaths since VDH reporting began 21 months ago.

The total death count for Culpeper, as of Friday, was 93; in Fauquier, 92 deaths; 23 in Madison; 67 in Orange (up from 63 a week ago) and seven in Rappahannock, two more than on Dec. 7.

New COVID cases in Culpeper appear to be surging again as well. In the past week, the average daily new case count was 29, the highest since September.

Culpeper added 201 new cases in the past week, according to VDH. On Thursday, Dec. 17 alone, 52 new cases were reported.

Free booster shots and vaccinations remain available by appointment at rrhd.org. An all-day clinic will be held Monday, Dec. 20 at Reva Volunteer Fire.

abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

