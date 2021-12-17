8 new COVID deaths, 14 hospitalizations in Culpeper area in past 10 days

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District added eight deaths from COVID-19 in the past 10 days and community transmission remains high, according to Virginia Dept. of Health.

There were 14 new hospitalizations for the novel coronavirus reported in the same time period, Dec. 7-Dec. 17, in the district spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock, according to VDH data.

Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal has been part of recent meetings with hospital and health officials regarding a shortage of workers to deal with this latest surge. In a post last week, Deal encouraged everyone to get vaccinated as science still shows lower rates of infection, serious illness and deaths for the unvaccinated.

“Our Culpeper hospital and our region hospitals are currently full with patients that are battling COVID or are ill because of various sickness,” he stated. “Many patients are waiting too long before they are going to the doctor or going to the hospital to get treatment. I encourage everyone to be diligent with their healthcare and mitigation practices.”

