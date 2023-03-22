A real-time look at local community health and wellness was a recent topic for one of five presentations given at the Annual Culpeper Chamber of Commerce State of the Community program.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Executive Director Jim LaGraffe presented on the complex issue for the March 15 event via Zoom. He leads the 400-person agency serving a population of 180,000 in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock. It’s been a challenging few years and more challenges lie ahead, his data showed.

Different from the past few years, LaGraffe reported COVID cases and deaths have dropped dramatically due to vaccine availability. In Culpeper County, more than 72% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to Virginia Department of Health.

Mental health needs and substance use increased during the pandemic, LaGraffe said. The health district has a suicide rate significantly above the state and national average, he continued.

From 2016-20 in Culpeper County, 42 people died by suicide—among 144 total around the health district. Culpeper County has a 15.7% age adjusted death rate per 100,000 population, according to the presentation.

The health district rate is lower at 14.8%, 13.4% in Virginia and 13.8% nationwide.

“We do know the number of suicides, and the rate is continuing to increase over the past couple of years,” LaGraffe said.

In addition to long lasting trauma for loved ones left behind, the cost of a single suicide is $1.5 million, according to CDC data, the community services director said, calling it “really very dramatic.”

Suicide prevention programs focus on building community resilience after a suicide, which helps to reduce economic costs as well as the psychological effects, LaGraffe said. Community groups with RRCS are active in this regard including Team Jordan, Living the Dream Foundation, Gatekeepers training and other outreach and support for suicide survivors.

Overdoses also continue to rise in the Culpeper-area health district at a disproportionate rate, LaGraffe stated. Culpeper has an overdose rate almost double that of the state for 2016-20, worsened by influx of deadly fentanyl, according to the presentation.

“I suspect that line will go even steeper over the next couple years,” LaGraffe said of fentanyl overdose deaths continuing to rise.

LaGraffe addressed the federal government’s upcoming declaration to end the public health emergency for COVID-19 on May 11. It will not have dramatic effects in the local community, LaGraffe said, as people will still have access to vaccines as well as telehealth in rural areas.

What could change, he continued, is the health emergency allowance for prescribing controlled medications via telehealth.

“It’s proposed to go away,” LaGraffe said, “and could potentially have an impact for people who live in rural communities who don’t have easy access to onsite prescribers, might be difficult for them to have to come into an office to get medication.”

Another government benefit proposed to end with the conclusion of the public health emergency is increased allowances for food that low-income families have been receiving during the pandemic. Local social services departments administer the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

A single low income individual may have been receiving an extra $200 month during the pandemic, a family of five an additional $700-$800 month for food and nutrition, LaGraffe said.

“Those amounts are going away (starting) at the end of February,” he said. “I am very concerned some of these families became very dependent on those supplemental dollars for a majority of their food are going to see a lot of trouble in the foreseeable future with those benefits going away.”

Area food pantries are experiencing a dramatic increase in demand.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, on March 15, joined House Agriculture Committee Democrats in emphasizing the importance of protecting SNAP as 2023 Farm Bill negotiations continue. Spanberger and 23 colleagues urged the Budget Committee to avoid making any cuts to this “vital program,” according to a release from the congresswoman’s office.

Children receiving SNAP have better health outcomes than their counterparts not receiving benefits—including reduced likelihood of obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes in adulthood, the release stated.

“Over the next decade, SNAP spending will continue to support a robust national economy by returning $1.50 for each additional dollar spent in a recovering economy, and by generating hundreds of thousands of jobs in grocery, transportation, manufacturing, and other industries,” wrote Spanberger and her colleagues in a letter to the budget committee.

SNAP spending is shown to increase rural economic output annually by 1.25 percent and rural employment by 1.18 percent and to have a stronger impact on poverty in rural counties than non-rural counties, the letter stated.

Also impacting the rural RRHD is teen mental health concerns, LaGraffe reported of the recent youth risk assessment survey conducted by Culpeper County Public Schools. The 2022 survey of 3,000 7th to 12th graders reported higher rates of anxiety and depression. Recent research found that depressive and anxiety symptoms doubled during the pandemic across the country, according to the presentation.

In early 2021, emergency department visits in the United States for suspected suicide attempts were 51% higher for adolescent girls and 4% higher for adolescent boys compared to early 2019, LaGraffe said. The pandemic reduced in-person interactions among children, friends, social supports, teachers, school counselors, pediatricians and child welfare workers, he said, making it harder to recognize signs of child abuse and mental health concerns.

More than a quarter of student survey respondents reported having considered suicide, while 15% said they had attempted suicide at least one time. More than half said their parents were not aware of their suicide attempt.

“We take stock, that we know our child, but I think our children are telling us something different—that they are struggling and we might not know how bad they are struggling,” LaGraffe said.

The biggest barrier is mental health stigma, he said, urging residents to talk about it, what services are out there, as a measure of health and wellness to ensure community members and children are comfortable getting the help and support they need.

This includes bullying programs in the schools and understanding ACE—Adverse Childhood Experiences—and how trauma impacts children. Toxic stress and dysfunction in a family changes the pathways in a child’s brain, LaGraffe said, and causes poor health outcomes.

“It’s very important for us as a community to know how to improve health and wellness,” he said. “What are social determinants, experiences our children are having and how can we work to lessen those impacts so we have a much healthier population going forward?”

Establishing a healthier community spans various factors including access to nutrition, employment and stable housing, a major issue for low-income Americans. Residents can get involved in the solution by taking a Narcan training or using drop boxes to dispose of unwanted prescriptions. Kids start using substances they find in the home, LaGraffe said.

Encourage anti-stigma activities and offer mental health first aid training in the workplace, he advocated, to learn how to best approach people who may be in a mental health crisis. Employee wellness programs are a good investment short and long-term, LaGraffe said during his presentation.

“It will lower healthcare costs, increased productivity, engagement, reduce stress levels, improve attendance, teamwork,” he said. “If you have a healthy workplace, this can help attract employees.”