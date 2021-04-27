A first: COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics start in Culpeper

He also acknowledged entering a new phase to bolster outreach and overcome hesitancy. Across the country, pharmacists and public health officials are seeing the demand wane and supplies build up, the AP reported.

RRHD Population Health Coordinator April Achter said the health department has seen a decline in demand for vaccinations, and therefore will work to offer additional options that can meet residents’ needs, such as additional walk-in clinics.

“Most of our patients are keeping their second dose appointments, although as availability in the community has increased, some have received their second dose at a different site,” she said on Tuesday.

Before getting the vaccine, if an individual has had an allergic reaction to any injectable medication or injectable vaccine in the past requiring either epinephrine or an emergency room visit, they will need to bring a hard copy of the Physician, Physician’s Assistant or Nurse Practitioner’s note advising it is OK to receive the shot, according to the RR Health District