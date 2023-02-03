Almost a year up and running, the Culpeper County Drug Court has grown substantially, is seeing positive results and the beginning of lives changed.

Now the program, affectionately known among organizers as Drug Treatment Court, could receive financial support through opioid settlement funds from national drug companies.

Millions of dollars from the first of various settlements are trickling into localities across America impacted by substance abuse and overdoses.

Attorney generals across the country have and are suing various opioid makers and distributors for not being truthful about the potential for addiction to the often deadly substances.

Culpeper County has, so far, received around $194,000 in direct payments through the state of an estimated $1.26 million to be distributed over the next 20 years, according to a report to the Culpeper County Public Safety Committee at its Jan. 18 meeting.

More lawsuits are pending meaning the county could get even more money for working with community partners and surrounding localities on opioid recovery, education and prevention.

The Public Safety Committee, at its meeting, recommended using a portion of the county’s settlement to fund a drug court officer position, currently vacant.

The measure goes to the Board of Supervisors at its Feb. 7 meeting next week.

Circuit Court Judge Susan Whitlock presides over the drug court in collaboration with a drug court board of allied professionals: prosecutors and defense counsel, mental health counselors and law enforcement.

Drug court staff consist of Andrew Lawson, longtime director of Culpeper County Criminal Justice Services, serving in two roles and the new drug court coordinator, Donna Frazier, who started with the program as an intake officer a year ago and was recently promoted.

Drug Treatment Court started last February with two participants and has grown to 15 currently in the program that aims to keep people out of jail for drug offenses, and in recovery and on the road to being a contributing member of society. The program, long needed, got off the ground last year with primarily federal financial support. Sessions are held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays upstairs in the general district courtroom.

The program is a minimum of 14 months, Lawson said in a recent interview, with Frazier, in the Criminal Justice Services office, across from the courthouse on West Davis Street. Two participants will graduate in May, Lawson said. It’s also National Drug Court month, added Frazier.

“It’s a whole different approach,” Lawson said. “Judge Whitlock has done a wonderful job.”

They’ve seen results in their clients, he said. Frazier, a former counselor at Coffeewood Correctional Center, agreed.

“They have such powerful stories,” she said. “When they are able to turn it around and make different choices, you see the change.”

Frazier has experience running a community services group home and was a probation officer. She got assigned to help out at the new drug court in Culpeper when she realized what a difference it was making and wanted to stay part of it, Frazier said.

“Attitude changes, behavior changes, restored relationships, people being accountable for their actions. There is high accountability in drug court, what I also really like about it.”

Participants follow a phase-by-phase guide to requirements of being in the program, including regular appearances in court, home visits, GPS monitoring, curfews, community service, writing essays, drug testing, work requirements, counseling, going to meetings and more.

“Some people look at drug court as being less punitive,” Lawson said, noting it’s not true. “People who go through drug court are held to a much higher standard and there are immediate consequences. That’s why it’s effective treatment.”

The program can’t continue to grow without someone assisting Frazier in her role as coordinator, thus the need for a drug court officer. With the position in place, the program could handle 30 people in the program, Lawson said. As of now, they’ve had to stop accepting people into the recovery court.

Lawson expected there was more money to come from opioid settlements to help people access recovery services. Culpeper is looking at partnering with other localities in the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services area.

The majority of people in the local jail are there for drug or drug-related offenses, Lawson said. Most of their participants struggled with opioid dependence. The war on drugs is not working, he said.

“We’ve been doing that since the 1970s … It’s impacted Culpeper terribly,” Lawson said of higher rates of fatal overdoses. “Too many people have died—fentanyl is killing a lot of people.”

A drug recovery court can start to be a different approach. If one person’s life can change, it can have a multi-generational effect, he said.

“I’ve seen some pretty dramatic turn-arounds already.”

Addiction is a disease and should be treated as such, he added. The court system deals with it differently, through incarceration, but not in a drug court.

“If they can help a couple people stay out of the system, it will more than pay for what we are doing,” Lawson said. “The whole drug court team … is working to that end.”

And the clients are doing the work, Frazier said. “It has the potential to make a big impact on the community.”

One of the participants said her success has made her sister want to turn things around.

“That’s huge—to be able to inspire somebody else to change their life just by the example they are setting,” Frazier said.