'Absolute anguish...disbelief and grief'—Culpeper-area COVID deaths hit new high

Virginia Dept. of Health reported 15 new COVID deaths Tuesday and Wednesday for the Culpeper area Health District as surging numbers from recent weeks and months updated daily data.

Of the new reported deaths, five deaths were in Culpeper, seven in Fauquier, one in Madison and two in Orange for data released Jan. 25 and 26, 2022.

Wednesday, with eight deaths reported, tied for the highest daily reported COVID death count—earlier occurring on Feb. 21, 2021—according to VDH reporting.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Population Health Coordinator April Achter said Wednesday the newly reported fatal cases are likely a mix of omicron and delta, a variant of the virus she said was still present in the health district in December.

Being more contagious, omicron is taxing local hospitals even more as a shortage of workers deal with yet another surge in patients. Many are unappreciative and difficult, health workers report. Due to the number of cases to staff ratio, patients are waiting in hallways, lobbies and other spaces.

Funeral homes are in the middle of it, too, grappling with high death rates while serving grieving families.

"We are in the same shape as the hospital," said funeral director Scott Found, of Found & Sons in Culpeper and Fredericksburg.

"For the last three years we have averaged 18 funerals a month. We have had six months of 30-plus deaths per month," Found said in a message on Wednesday.

"With the same staff—four positive quarantines and seven exposure isolations, causing some employees to work six to seven weeks straight, seven days a week," he added. "The absolute anguish, guilt, disbelief and grief is palpable at every turn."

Achter said it's difficult to pinpoint exact date deaths during a surge when the process becomes automated to finalize the count. Employees have to examine records and document multiple items before a COVID death can be entered, she said.

"We had 2,000 cases in a week in our health district. It will take a while to work through the records," Achter said of the latest omicron surge of COVID-19. "I don't know the timeframe," of the most recently reported 15 deaths, she said.

"We're catching up from the omicron surge...the next couple of days we will see these (death count) numbers increase," she said.

The most recent seven-day average of hospitalized COVID patients at UVA Culpeper Medical Center was 27, the highest ever of the nearly two-year pandemic, for the week ending Jan. 14, 2022, according to data reported to U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services. The six ICU beds at the local hospital were all occupied.

Nearly half of all patients in the Culpeper hospital are sick with COVID, according to the data.