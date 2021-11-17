'Access for all'—Culpeper County breaks ground on first public rec center

Special Projects Administrator Laura Loveday, with Culpeper County Economic Development, said plans for the fieldhouse were included in the original Sports Complex drawings nearly two decades ago.

“A public rec center has been a goal of the county for quite some time,” she said. “In the midst of a pandemic, the Board of Supervisors managed to move forward a project for our entire community.”

A longtime youth tennis and basketball coach Gary Deal, Culpeper County Board Chairman, grew up playing sports here in a patchwork of school facilities or wherever they would let them practice and compete. He recalled past coaches and mentors who looked out for them in addressing the local crowd. Deal thanked each of the Board members and others who supported the new fieldhouse.

“We want this to be affordable. It is a public facility,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deal said today’s youth need to find a passion—for music, sports, art, vocational trades included—and to learn competitiveness in a structured sports and recreation setting.

“It will take them through life. I’ve seen it,” he said. “It gives them the confidence to carry them through their career and life. I really believe that.”