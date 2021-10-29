AirCare 6 medical helicopter lands for visit with Culpeper Tech Center EMT class

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to the field landing, three members from the AirCare 6 crew gave a 90-minute combined classroom presentation at CTEC on helicopter operations, safety and landing zones with a Q & A session. Presenters talked about how they chose this career path and what education and training it took to get them there.

After class, the on-duty helicopter crew from AirCare 6 flew the helicopter to CCHS, making a splash with students.

I liked the fact that we got to go inside the helicopter and see how patients are transported,” said EVHS senior Fernanda Escudero, “

CCHS senior Sidnee Addo noted the crew was passionate about their job: “I also found it interesting that they all ended up in the same place after they took different paths to get there,” the student said.

Corbin said students were surprised at how small the helicopter was. Some students commented that they would love the career path, while others after sitting in the helicopter decided that being part of a flight crew wasn't for them, the CTEC teacher said.

AirCare 6 based at Culpeper Regional Hospital recently participated in the STEM Culpeper AirFest program for 5th and 6th grade students, Hoover said.