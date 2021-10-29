AirCare 6 medical helicopter lands for visit with Culpeper Tech Center EMT class

Students from the EMT class at Culpeper Technical Education Center experienced an amazing, high-flying, potentially life-saving experience recently with the landing of a medevac hospital on school grounds.
AirCare6 arrived on a Wednesday, Oct. 13 on the field hockey field at Culpeper County High School. The helicopter is part of the fleet of PHI Air Medical Care that opened a new location earlier this year at Culpeper Regional Hospital, providing quicker local access to emergency flights.
Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. Chief Kenny Mills provided an engine and crew for to establish a landing zone for the helicopter, according to a recent news release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover..
EMT teacher Stephanie Corbin arranged the demonstration, giving students a real life look into
what is involved in medical air care. Students had an opportunity to board the helicopter and see the equipment, including a stretcher, a LUCAS mechanical CPR device, night vision goggles and they even saw blood stored on board, Hoover said.
With each item, crewmembers explained its purpose, how it is stored and used in flight.
“This was a fantastic educational opportunity for my students that gave them the ability to get hands-on experience with something that our EMT curriculum covers,” Corbin said. “It is not every day that students have the opportunity to watch a helicopter land and take-off or even tour a medical helicopter.”
Prior to the field landing, three members from the AirCare 6 crew gave a 90-minute combined classroom presentation at CTEC on helicopter operations, safety and landing zones with a Q & A session. Presenters talked about how they chose this career path and what education and training it took to get them there.
After class, the on-duty helicopter crew from AirCare 6 flew the helicopter to CCHS, making a splash with students.
I liked the fact that we got to go inside the helicopter and see how patients are transported,” said EVHS senior Fernanda Escudero, “
CCHS senior Sidnee Addo noted the crew was passionate about their job: “I also found it interesting that they all ended up in the same place after they took different paths to get there,” the student said.
Corbin said students were surprised at how small the helicopter was. Some students commented that they would love the career path, while others after sitting in the helicopter decided that being part of a flight crew wasn't for them, the CTEC teacher said.
AirCare 6 based at Culpeper Regional Hospital recently participated in the STEM Culpeper AirFest program for 5th and 6th grade students, Hoover said.
“CCPS is grateful for their partnership and all that they do for our students and our community,” she said.