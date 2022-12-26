Always one step ahead: Warrenton labor & delivery nurse wins DAISY Award

In recognition of super-human efforts, Fauquier Health Registered Nurse Danielle Quesenberry is the latest local healthcare worker to receive The DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Quesenberry works in Labor and Delivery in the Family Birthing Center at the hospital in Warrenton. She received several strong nominations from her patients in receiving the fourth quarter DAISY Team award, according to a Fauquier Health release. The nominations showcased the level of dedication and compassion she provides to her patients.

“[Danielle] was always one step ahead of my needs and my husband and I joked in the following weeks about wishing we could have her as our home nurse,” one patient wrote in. “Her knowledge and ability to stay calm and keep me calm was outstanding, and I missed that after I left the hospital.”

Another nomination was a true testament to Quesenberry’s ability to care for patients, remarking on how the nurse exceeded expectations,

“There was nothing that me and my baby wanted or needed that she wasn’t right on top of,” the patient said. “Never had to ask for anything. She treated me like I was the only person she was caring for.”

During a surprise presentation ceremony, Family Birthing Center hallway was lined with fellow team members, family, and leadership who came to applaud Quesenberry and congratulate her.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.”

The DAISY Award winner receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team. To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the hallway for all to see.