Another year, another surge: health district reports 36 percent rise in COVID cases

Reported COVID-19 cases are on the rise again to end 2022, according to Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District officials.

As of Dec. 22, a reported 91% of Virginia’s 35 health districts showed a rise with 71% of the districts experiencing surges. COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to grow, according to RRHD, along with it being cold and flu season.

The health dept. reported RRHD—Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock—saw a 36 percent increase in reported COVID-19 cases from Nov. 24-Dec. 22.

Vaccination remains the best way to stay protected against severe infection from COVID-19 and flu, protect loved ones, and keep local communities safe, the health district stated.

People can also protect themselves and others from respiratory viruses by wearing a mask or respirator in indoor public settings, improving ventilation when indoors, and using other layered prevention measures.

The Virginia Dept. of Health COVID dashboard reports 615 COVID cases in Culpeper County for the past 13 weeks—since early to mid October, and six deaths in Culpeper during this time.

Since reporting began in March of 2020, VDH reports 159 Culpeper residents died from the virus and more than 13,000 reported cases in the county of nearly 54,000.

The largest surge of cases, by far, since March 2020 occured at the start of 2022.