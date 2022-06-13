 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Association of Social Work Boards, based in Culpeper, names new CEO

Culpeper-based Assoc. of Social Work Boards announced Monday the Board of Directors has named Stacey Hardy-Chandler, Ph.D., J.D., LCSW, as the organization’s new chief executive officer following a national search.

Hardy-Chandler stood out among a robust pool of highly qualified applicants, according to a release from Globe Newswire.

“In addition to her impressive resume and leadership skills,” said ASWB President Roxroy A. Reid, “she is deeply committed to the social work profession, equity, and social justice.”

Hardy-Chandler’s social work career spans more than 30 years of providing mental health services to diverse client populations as director of field education for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Social Work and George Mason University Department of Social Work in Virginia.

She most recently led the Center for Children and Families for the City of Alexandria.

Hardy-Chandler will succeed current CEO Dwight J. Hymans, retiring, July 6.

She received her master’s in social welfare from the University of California, Los Angeles, her doctorate in clinical psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology and her Juris Doctor from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Law. She is certified as a licensed clinical social worker in Nevada and Virginia.

The Association of Social Work Boards is the nonprofit association of social work regulatory bodies in the United States and Canada, and administers a licensing exam for social workers all over. Members include 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Virgin Islands and Guam, U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and 10 Canadian provinces.

Based on East Chandler Street in the Town of Culpeper, the Association built a $10 million, massive 26,000-square-feet headquarters on 35 acres in 2019.

The nonprofit was previously located in seven different buildings, half owned and half rented. The new building includes a solar canopy installation over the parking lot that generates energy for the building.

abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

