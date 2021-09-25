Back to the basics: Culpeper area health official urges known steps to reduce COVID spread

COVID-19 community spread in the Rappahanock-Rapidan Health District, like state and nationwide, remains in the red—or highest transmission level—as medical providers and hospitals struggle to handle the latest surge.
With that as the backdrop, experienced local epidemiologist April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator with a master’s degree in public health, pleaded with a local crowd Thursday night to take note.
She also dispelled myths about the contagious respiratory virus that’s been in Virginia since March, 2020.
“We had hoped we would be at a lower level right now, but Delta has changed the game,” Achter said at the Combined Neighborhood Watch meeting sponsored by Culpeper Police.
The variant spreads easier and carries a higher viral load for those who contract it, Achter said. Whereas the original COVID-19 attached to human receptors like kindergarten glue, she said, “Delta is like Gorilla Glue.” Across Virginia, hospitals are nearly full treating sick patients, Achter said. It’s an outbreak of the unvaccinated, she added.
“Public health staff and doctors and nurses in the community…are really tired,” said the local population health coordinator, looking fatigued.
Cases peaked in January, decreased over the summer and are now approaching levels seen in early 2021, Achter said.
“We are not at a place where we want to be in our community,” she said. “We need to go back to basics.”
When the novel coronavirus first arrived, there were only non-pharmaceutical tools to combat it—hand-washing, distancing, mask wearing and staying home when sick—all measures that need to resume, Achter said.
A huge difference now, she added, is vaccine availability: “These vaccines we have work better than we could have ever imagined,” Achter said. “We just need to encourage more people to get them.”
As of Sept. 23, nearly 70 percent of adults in the health district had taken at least one shot of the vaccine, according to data she presented. Across the five counties, around 62 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.
In terms of the race and ethnicity of those accepting the vaccine in RRHD, Asians lead the way with 80 percent having received one dose, followed by Latinos (74 percent), Native Americans (68 percent), Black (58 percent) and white people, the lowest, at 57 percent, Achter said.
“One of the best ways to move forward, get back to [giving more] vaccinations…they have performed with an efficacy we couldn’t have even imagined,” she said.
She presented further statistics showing less than one percent who are vaccinated are being hospitalized or dying from the virus.
Achter commented mask-wearing has become a hot button issue.
“I don’t know why, but I’m in public health…it’s in my blood,” she said.
Science shows wearing masks indoors is effective in blocking respiratory pathogens, Achter added. She further boosted facts about the vaccine, saying the process was not rushed, but quickened with billions in funding and a research methodology agreed upon internationally. The vaccine was built on technology in place since 2003 with development of a SARS vaccine, Achter said.
Asked at the neighborhood watch meeting about COVID vaccine availability for ages 5-11, the population health coordinator said Pfizer had promising results and will submit an application to the FDA in the coming days to inoculate children.
“We are crossing our fingers maybe we’ll have it by Halloween, but that’s a guess,” Achter said.
Asked about vaccine side and long-term effects, she said most will experience a sore arm, mild fever or fatigue. The vaccine does not cause infertility, does not have a microchip in it and does not contain fetal stem cells, Achter said.
“It’s not true more people will die from the vaccine than the virus,” she added.
The chances of vaccinated residents dying from COVID-19 are very low, Achter emphasized. For the unvaccinated, dying from the virus is much more likely, she added, saying its mortality rate is 10 times higher than the flu.
“COVID is so unpredictable,” Achter said.
Her 20-year-old cousin from Southwest Virginia died of the virus, she said. His only risk factor was obesity.
“He didn’t get vaccinated because he didn’t think he was at risk,” Achter said.
Vaccines protect an individual and their community, she added, recounting an unvaccinated nursing home worker from another state who got infected and brought it back to that person’s place of work, where three residents died.
Achter replied to a question about refugees spreading COVID in the U.S., saying current data tracks U.S. citizens sick with the virus.
Achter said it’s possible another variant could emerge, especially with the rate of transmission, which is when viruses mutate and make “sloppy” copies. A new virus could be more transmissible or severe, or it could go the other way, she said.
“We just don’t know,” Achter said. “So what we want to do is control the spread in our community.”
She was asked, in conclusion, of any other information of which the community should be aware.
“How did our public message become so political?” Achter responded. “I have no idea, but washing your hands is just a good idea. We know wearing a mask and distance reduced transmission. We know vaccines are safe and effective and save lives.”
