Back to the basics: Culpeper area health official urges known steps to reduce COVID spread

“We are not at a place where we want to be in our community,” she said. “We need to go back to basics.”

When the novel coronavirus first arrived, there were only non-pharmaceutical tools to combat it—hand-washing, distancing, mask wearing and staying home when sick—all measures that need to resume, Achter said.

A huge difference now, she added, is vaccine availability: “These vaccines we have work better than we could have ever imagined,” Achter said. “We just need to encourage more people to get them.”

As of Sept. 23, nearly 70 percent of adults in the health district had taken at least one shot of the vaccine, according to data she presented. Across the five counties, around 62 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.

In terms of the race and ethnicity of those accepting the vaccine in RRHD, Asians lead the way with 80 percent having received one dose, followed by Latinos (74 percent), Native Americans (68 percent), Black (58 percent) and white people, the lowest, at 57 percent, Achter said.

“One of the best ways to move forward, get back to [giving more] vaccinations…they have performed with an efficacy we couldn’t have even imagined,” she said.