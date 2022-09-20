Balance of power: public celebrates Constitution Day in Culpeper

Wakefield Country Day School student Brendan Griffin effectively compared the U.S. Constitution to a suspension bridge in his winning depiction for the recent poster contest sponsored by the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of Daughter of the American Revolution.

In the detailed pen-and-ink drawing, the bridge stretches over “an ocean of badness—tyranny, oppression and anarchy,” he said.

“The idea is—the piers say ‘people,’ the girders say ‘government,’ helps you span over, but the government gets its structure from the people, and each of the cables going down are the constitutional amendments,” said Griffin, of Fauquier County.

He was presented a gift card and certificate for the first place poster contest submission during a Constitution Day program Saturday in Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow Park. Griffin got the idea because he just really likes bridges.

Balance of power was a theme for the local gathering held on the 235th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia.

“It’s the oldest constitution in the world that is still in use and the framework for our government,” said Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. “The constitution was designed to prevent power being in just a few hands, it spreads the power among three branches of government. We as citizens have power as well—we can vote in and fire officials.”

The electoral college is another way the constitution spreads out power, the mayor said, ensuring a president is elected by all states rather than just a few large cities.

“This balance of power causes government to move more slowly, allowing time to think and comment on criticism. It forces elected officials to listen discuss, argue and compromise with each other,” Reaves said.

More than 100 people attended Saturday’s program hosted by the Culpeper Minutemen DAR, enjoying a pristine late summer day and a warm sense of patriotism.

Nancy Rice was Constitution Week Committee chairwoman for the local DAR.

“We the people” are perhaps the most important words in all of the founding documents, she said in remarks at the podium.

“These three words are the foundation of our democracy and this government of the people, by the people and for the people, as Abraham Lincoln described it,” Rice said.

“And as John F. Kennedy reminded us, this nation was founded on the principle that all men are created equal and that the rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened.”

The DAR committee chairwoman reminded those assembled that the U.S. Constitution still requires a commitment by all citizens to show the rest of the world American democracy still commands the passionate support of all.

Enriching the day’s experiences were patriotic selections from Culpeper Middle School Concert Band, under the direction of Rebecca Roach, and Culpeper County High School Choir, under the direction of Susanne Reisch.

Deputy Melvin White sang the Star-Spangled Banner, the color guard presented the colors and American Heritage Girls recited the preamble to the U.S. Constitution and distributed tiny American flags to all.

Constitution Day in Yowell Meadow Park ended with an Americana-themed puppet show by Puppetz4Jesus, a ministry of Wallers Baptist Church in Spotsylvania County.

Puppets from various backgrounds sang songs and shared a religious message for an audience that moved from the Charters of Freedom and Culpeper Minutemen Monument area to the side of the park to sit on the grass for the show.

“Yes, we are Americans and we stand together in brotherhood. We were founded on the principles of God,” the puppets said.

“America’s roots are founded in Jesus Christ. With Jesus, we stand united. We are the soldiers of Christ spreading his good news of salvation all around the world. United we stand!”

Puppeteer Cassandra Clay has been with the troupe for its 25 years.

“I thought it sounded fun,” she said of what got her started. “It’s been fabulous. We’ve met a lot of people and been a lot of places. Puppets can reach anyone of any age.”

Culpeper Minutemen Chapter DAR member Becky Wichern donned a colonial era dress and bonnet for the occasion of the 235th anniversary. She descends from a German doctor who experienced religious persecution, prompting him to seek freedom in America.

Contacted Monday for follow-up details about the program, Rice also reflected on the death of Queen Elizabeth II and her funeral.

“The Queen was a bit like air and light to us on this side of the pond—not something one thought about constantly, just always there. It will be a major adjustment to say and think, ‘King Charles,’” she said.

Rice recalled she was in grade school for Her Majesty’s coronation.

“I remember pouring over the spread in Life magazine—all the pageantry and crown jewels. I’m glad so many here are honoring her,” she said.

Rice commented Culpeper and the country just finished celebrating the anniversary of its founding document, which was put in place following a violent break with the British monarchy in the American Revolution.

“But now our flags are at half-staff for the death of the British monarch. History is so interesting,” she said.