Blue Ridge Poison Center: cleaning products, fake pills, edibles leading to higher calls

Cleaning products, fake pills laced with deadly fentanyl, liquid nicotine and cannabis edibles are leading to higher calls in recent years to UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center, experts stated in acknowledgement of National Poison Prevention Week.

Some cleaning products are safe to use on household surfaces, but can cause injury if they contact the skin. Drinking cleaning products is dangerous and does not prevent infection from germs such as COVID-19, according to a Tuesday morning release from UVA Health. Mixing cleaning products together could create a toxic gas.

Counterfeit medications are made by drug traffickers and sold illegally. Many are found to contain dangerous substances such as rat poison or fentanyl, UVA Health stated. Only purchase medications from a licensed pharmacy or healthcare provider and never take someone else’s prescription medicine.

As for cannabis edibles, young children are attracted to these them because they look just like familiar treats. Many adults report problems with cannabis edibles, too as products can be potent and dosing is tricky, UVA Health stated. These are unregulated products that may be contaminated with harmful substances not depicted on the labels, according to the Charlottesville-based health system.

Regarding liquid nicotine, this is the fluid inside an e-cigarette or vaping device, and is also called “vape juice” or “e-liquid.” The product is dangerous to swallow and can even be absorbed if spilled on the skin. As little as one teaspoon could be harmful, according to UVA Health.

Cleaning products, medicines, herbals and pesticides should always be kept up and away out of the sight and reach of children. House guests, such as grandparents, should store their medicines in a safe place. Child-resistant containers should be used and the safety caps tightly closed every time.

Teens and adults can be poisoned, too. Common teen and adult poisonings include errors in taking medicines, alcohol overdoses, complications arising from substance use/misuse, and the inappropriate handling of potentially harmful chemicals.

Residents should keep the toll free, 24/7 number to the Blue Ridge Poison Center near every phone, and store the number in their smartphone: 800/222-1222.

Suspect someone may have swallowed, touched, or breathed something harmful, or overdosed on any substance? Experts at the center will know exactly what to do. This service is free and confidential.