Blue Ridge Poison Center reports spike in THC-related calls

The Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVA Health reported a fivefold increase over the past year in calls for adverse reactions to Delta-8 THC, a substance extracted from hemp and marijuana plants or created synthetically, according to a recent release.

Delta-8 THC is structurally similar to THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and is available for sale legally in Virginia.

The Charlottesville-based poison center received 112 calls July 2021 through June 2022 for Delta-8 THC, compared to 20 calls in the year previous. This contributed to an overall 30% increase in THC-related calls—a total of 256 in the past 12 months, the release stated.

Nearly all the calls related to Delta-8 are for edibles, said Christopher Holstege, MD, director of the Blue Ridge Poison Center, in the release. The packaging of some Delta-8 edibles mimics popular candies, making them more attractive to children.

Of the 112 calls related to Delta-8 between July 2021 and June 2022, 37 involved children younger than 18. Of those, 15 were evaluated, treated and released at a hospital emergency department or outpatient clinic, while four were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

In that same period, 39 adults were evaluated, treated and released after ingesting a Delta-8 product, while 12 adults were admitted to a hospital, the release stated.

“These are chemicals that can cause harm and are unregulated,” Dr. Holstege said. “There is no guarantee of what you are getting in these packages.”

He recommended calling Blue Ridge Poison Center if a child consumes any Delta-8 product or if an adult experiences symptoms such as a racing heart, feeling faint, altered mental status, such as feeling confused or disoriented, unresponsiveness or agitation.

If someone has an adverse reaction to Delta-8 or any other substance, trained healthcare providers at the Blue Ridge Poison Center are available to help around the clock at 800/222-1222 for assistance or 800/451-1428.

Calls are free and confidential.