#cancersucks: Culpeper PD holding shirt fundraiser for Motor Officer Grant
Culpeper Master Police Motor Officer Mike Grant attends all the community events and is active in protecting the serving the people. Now, the community needs to have his back.

Grant has worked in various areas of law enforcement since 1981 and is currently in the community policing unit working with the public on education, crime prevention, and safe driving skills.

He is also battling cancer while finding time to dote on his grandchildren, according to a post Oct. 26  from Culpeper PD.

"Cancer doesn’t care who you are or what you’ve achieved in your life, but that doesn’t mean you fight alone," it stated.

Officers and staff will be wearing #GrantStrong shirts, sweatshirts, and wrist bands in the coming days and weeks.

Those items are also available for the public to order until Nov. 5 at https://forms.gle/wuLgSNHWx8QEkMTC7.

The PD will notify supporters when their purchases are ready for pickup. Payment is not due until pick up and must be cash or check (made out to Michael Grant).

Pickup will be from the Culpeper Police Department Records Department, 740 Old Brandy Rd. in Culpeper. All funds will go towards Mike's battle and cancer research.

"Please help us show Mike that he’s not fighting alone!"

