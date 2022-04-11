Come As You Are Coalition dissolves after six years of advocacy

The Come As You Are coalition, a Warrenton-based substance abuse recovery and prevention nonprofit, is dissolving after six years of serving people suffering from addiction disorders and their families, according to a recent release.

Fauquier resident Moira Satre started the nonprofit in 2016 following the sudden and tragic death of her son, Bobby, from a drug overdose on April 18, 2015. He was 31.

In leading to the board decision to dissolve the organization, Satre stated, “There have been some new developments in my life that will not allow me to continue to run the organization. But it is important that CAYA continues to impact the community in some capacity.”

Existing CAYA funds will be placed with a Donor Advised Fund with Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, allowing current and future donors to continue to make contributions. Grants supporting addiction prevention in the community will be made from this fund, according to the release.

Come As You Are worked tirelessly toward its mission the past six years and made an impact, accepting people as they were.

Satre, in creating the nonprofit, wanted to carry her son’s memory in a positive way and create a safe and nonjudgmental community for families affected by addiction. She felt overwhelmed with seeking information on the internet and found it difficult to talk openly with friends and even family.

Satre sought to create a service for local people to find help, connecting those impacted by addiction to support and treatment resources. CAYA collaborated withmany community organizations to support local prevention programs in Culpeper, Fauquier, and the surrounding counties.

Sasquatch, wearing headphones, became the group’s logo, an appropriate choice. Bobby had an affinity for all things unbelievable: UFOs, extraterrestrial life, Bigfoot.

He never shied away from the opportunity to share the irrefutable evidence that creatures like Sasquatch were very real—all you had to do was believe.

“For so many affected by substance abuse, recovery can seem unimaginable. The struggle to find treatment can seem as elusive as a Sasquatch sighting. But the road to recovery does not have to be as impossible to find as Bigfoot and more importantly, you do not have to go at it alone,” according to the release.

CAYA’s signature annual event, the Run For Your Life 5K at Verdun Adventure Bound, has been there since the beginning, raising funds for the mission—more than $183,000 since 2016. To date, CAYA has donated over $145,000 to regional prevention programs.

It has also offered Revive classes and distributed Narcan. Cayacoalition.org will remain an active site for donations and information and Run for Your Life will continue at Verdun to support addiction prevention.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work with the Board of Directors to support the CAYA mission and help people in the community who have been touched by addiction,” Satre said in the release.

“I feel proud of the impact CAYA has had and the contributions it has made to the community. I cannot express in words the thanks I have to all the volunteers, sponsors, and donors who have supported us.”

Continue to support the cause by donating at Come As You Are on Facebook or to NPCF PO Box 182, Warrenton, VA 20188 memo line: CAYA Fund.