Transportation, nutrition, retirement planning, home safety, technology, health and fitness, chronic illness, education, workforce development, Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Aging Together wants to hear from senior citizens in the region via a new survey on these key topics, which topics are most important to them and how they can expand outreach in these areas. “Community Conversations” is an opportunity for all voices to be heard in order to help inform the work of Aging Together, according to a recent release.

The last time Aging Together conducted a Community Conservations focus project was in 2019, with over 500 participating in person.

A top priority identified four years ago was transportation for seniors who don’t drive. As a result, the Regional Transportation Collaborative was developed, enhancing public transit availability and development of a cohesive volunteer driver program, the release stated.

The vision for the local nonprofit serving the Culpeper five-county region is to assure, “Age friendly communities that actively engage, value and support older adults.” Aging Together hopes the region’s older adults will tell them exactly how to do that by taking part in the survey in person or virtually at agingtogether.org. Surveys are also available through the mail.

The return of Community Conversations kicked off on Feb. 22 during the Silver Citizens meeting of Culpeper County Parks & Recreation, held Wednesdays at the library. Attendees voluntarily answered the survey, also available at agingtogether.org.

The results of conversations and surveys will help Aging Together prioritize activities and focus for the next three years, the release stated. The nonprofit will continue to partner with other organizations and coalitions to galvanize action in the form of new ideas, ventures and missions in response to the Community Conversations.

“It is absolutely vital that our region’s older adults participate in this project that’s happening now,” said Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps. “It’s those who are hoping to stay at home for as long as possible that have the most relevant perspective for exactly what the challenges of aging well are. Sometimes it is just a matter of needing help to do yard work; or perhaps a ride to an appointment.”

“We are asking what they need and want to live better, including things like staying active after retirement and maintaining a positive, healthy lifestyle.”

Aging Together is partnering with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Senior Centers, faith-based communities, retired veterans meeting halls, senior villages and others who are willing to open their doors and host conversations.

“We really want as many older adults, those living with older adults and those caring for them to be involved in this important process as possible,” Phipps said. “It’s imperative to the next three years in how we work with our partners to continue making our region the best it can be and a place where everyone can enjoy growing old.”

For information, see the website or contact 540/829-6405.

With more venues to be added through April, the next Community Conversations program will be held at 1 p.m. on March 9 at the Madison County Senior Center. The program returns to Culpeper at 6 p.m. on March 21 for a conversation and dinner at Reformation Lutheran Church. Those who plan to attend are asked to please RSVP.

Community Conversations will be held at the Orange County Senior Center at 12:30 p.m. on March 23; at 12:45 p.m. on April 5 at Rappahannock County Senior Center; at 10 a.m. on April 26 at Lake of the Woods and at 1 p.m. on April 27 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Rappahannock County.