Access to housing and quality primary care, youth mental health, Hispanic community outreach, extreme anxiety, reliable internet, homelessness, childcare, opioid overdoses and food insecurity were some of hundreds of issues recently identified as the most pressing health concerns for 2023 in the five-county Planning District 9 region.

Residents of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock have until April 15 to add their voices to the Community Health Needs Assessment conversation by participating in a survey at chsresults.iad1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0B5Q2LCDSv93wJU.

Community Health Solutions is administering the survey on behalf of the Community Health Assessment Collaborative of Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, Culpeper Wellness Foundation, Fauquier Health, PATH Foundation, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services and UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center.

Eight in-person “listening sessions” were held at locations around the counties last month to solicit feedback on community health priorities.

The listening sessions provided 274 concern statements and 201 idea statements from 58 session participants, according to RRHD Population Health Coordinator April Achter.

After the survey closes April 15, the data will be analyzed and a community health report generated, she said. The data will be used by RRHD and community partners to guide strategies over the next three years related to community health improvement, Achter said.

More than a dozen people, including local health leaders, attended a March 16 listening session in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church to participate in idea-generating exercises led by Steve Horan, president of Community Health Solutions.

“We’re asking you to share insights on community health concerns, the resources out there and how we can work together,” he said. “You have a lot to share—maybe more than you think—and you will learn a lot from each other.”

Horan noted it was very innovative of PD9 (pop. 185,951) for the second time since 2020 to participate in the community-wide needs assessment. The region is an aging population at this time, he said, noting around the same number of senior citizens as children. Nearly 15 percent of the planning district is Hispanic population and around 12 percent Black.

More than 20 percent of the Culpeper-area population lives below the 200 percent federal poverty level, according to Horan.

Achter said during the listening session her role with the health department is typically to focus on who is getting sick, where, how and why to prevent spread of diseases. A particular infection occupied the past three years at the local health department and worldwide as the coronavirus spread with deadly results.

“But we are moving forward,” said Achter at the listening session. “Health goes beyond bioloty and genetics,” she said. “Sometimes your zip code has an impact.”

Jeff Say, manager of Community Engagement for UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, spoke saying the goal is “to help them before they get to us” of preventative care.

A major issue, he noted is the fact that more than 4,000 homes in Culpeper County still lack access to high speed internet and the ability for telehealth.

Participants at the listening session used markers to write on colorful sticky notes their most pressing health concerns for the community.

Organizers put the notes on easels for all to view, sparking conversation and ideas. Participants also offered their ideas on solutions for addressing community health deficiencies.

Connie Kinchloe, long a community advocate for health and education, pointed out the shortage of primary care physicians accepting new patients in this area. There are not enough to take care of the local community, she said, calling it an issue for UVA Health’s three hospitals serving the region.

Kinchloe is or has been a member of the Culpeper Regional Hospital Board of Trustees, University of Virginia Medical Center Operating Board and Virginia Hospital Association Board.

Kinchloe proposed a grant program to send primary care doctors on house calls or through tele-health. The elderly and the disabled, if they have a health problem end up in the ER, the costliest form of healthcare, again and again, she said. Providing primary care in the home through in-person visits or virtual would save money, Kinchloe said, encouraging UVA Health to reach out about expanding primary care services in the Culpeper area.

“They’re doing it in Charlottesville, but not here,” she said.

Horan noted primary care doctor availability as being in “a fragile condition” across Virginia. Mental health and social needs are not the only issues he said of challenges accessing basic healthcare due to a shortage of doctors.

Housing and transportation add to a community’s health, he said, mentioning payment reform and using community health workers to address healthcare needs and social needs.

“It’s like turning the Titanic,” Horan said. “We need to find ways to join healthcare and social care.”

Culpeper Free Clinic Director Tammy LaGraffe said at the listening session her office received a two-year grant from Virginia Dept. of Health to hire a community health worker to address that.

“We know if our patients don’t have food they will not worry about taking their meds,” she said. “Then they end up sicker and sicker, with no transportation or childcare.”

They are social detriments to overall health, LaGraffe said.

Dr. Russell Houck, executive director of student health for Culpeper County Public Schools, mentioned the recent youth risk survey the division completed of 7th-12th graders. A quarter had contemplated suicide, he said.

“We have a generation that has grown up in a world unlike any other,” Houck said.

Information stresses them out, social media bombardment, worry about school shootings, crime, climate change, the administrator said, it’s a lot.

“There’s a loneliness epidemic,” Houck said. “They sit in their room alone too much and interaction is with the screen.”

Parents too are too focused on their own social media world, he said, instead of sitting down for family dinner and getting to know their neighbors.

“It makes kids more resilient,” Houck said.

Drug use is up among teens, he added, and vaping is off the charts with THC the most popular cartridge type.

The student demographic has changed, Houck went on, saying if it was not for Hispanic immigrant children that the school division would not be growing like it is. The school division has some 2,000 Spanish as a first language students, including 200-plus recently arrived from Central America, he said.

“You have to engage the parents, culturalize it,” Houck said. “We need the community’s help to make the kids’ lives better … we are struggling to engage a population of parents.”