COVID-19 booster clinic Wednesday at Reva VFD

The local health department will offer COVID-19 boosters (as well as first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna), by appointment only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Reva Fire Department, 18230 Birmingham Rd., along U.S. Route 29 in Culpeper County.
Additional vaccine clinics, sign up at rrhd.org, will also be held at Reva VFD 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4 and again from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, according to a news release from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
Walk-ins will not be accepted at these clinics. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone younger than 18. Those attending the clinic for a booster dose should wear a mask and bring their vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine they received for their second dose. Patients are recommended to wait at the clinic site for 15 minutes after receiving the booster.
In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration, the Virginia Department of Health has authorized booster vaccines for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The booster vaccine can be obtained any time after six months from the date of second Pfizer vaccine.
Only those who have received two shots of Pfizer vaccine and meet the following criteria are eligible: people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings; people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions; people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions based on their individual benefits and risks and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, based on their individual benefits and risks, according to the local health department release.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District encourages all eligible persons to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t already done so. See vase.vdh.virginia.gov and vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites.
“The COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness may decrease slowly after six months, but people still have strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death" said Dr. Colin Greene, acting director of RRHD in a statement on Tuesday. “The CDC recommends that the booster dose be given six months or more after the second shot, but individuals who have not yet received a booster will still be considered fully vaccinated.”
COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at the local health department offices while the central site is operational. However, flu vaccines are available at any local health department during immunization clinic hours in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock. Contact 540/308-6072 for dates and times.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are not authorized for booster doses at this time, the health department said. Additional recommendations regarding these vaccines are expected in the coming weeks.
For information on COVID-19 in Virginia, see vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. Call 877-VAX-IN-VA to find a clinic site.