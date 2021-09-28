COVID-19 booster clinic Wednesday at Reva VFD

The local health department will offer COVID-19 boosters (as well as first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna), by appointment only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Reva Fire Department, 18230 Birmingham Rd., along U.S. Route 29 in Culpeper County.

Additional vaccine clinics, sign up at rrhd.org, will also be held at Reva VFD 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4 and again from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, according to a news release from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Walk-ins will not be accepted at these clinics. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone younger than 18. Those attending the clinic for a booster dose should wear a mask and bring their vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine they received for their second dose. Patients are recommended to wait at the clinic site for 15 minutes after receiving the booster.

In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration, the Virginia Department of Health has authorized booster vaccines for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The booster vaccine can be obtained any time after six months from the date of second Pfizer vaccine.

