COVID-19 case rate low in Culpeper, vaccine more available

The rate of community spread of COVID-19 in Culpeper County remains low as vaccinations become more readily available.

As of Tuesday, April 27, an estimated 47 percent of adults here had received at least one vaccine – 10,568 women and 8,557 men, according to Virginia Dept. of Health. In the past week, around 1,200 doses were administered to Culpeper County adults.

For the first time since vaccines rolled out locally in December 2020, the health department held walk-in clinics on Tuesday, with no appointments necessary, and planned to do the same on Wednesday at Germanna Community College in Culpeper. Officials nationwide are seeing vaccination demand slow as supply picks up.

COVID-19 remains at relatively low levels in Culpeper. The seven day average of daily new cases reported as of Tuesday, April 27 was six cases, compared to eight a week ago.

The county added 39 new positive cases in the past week, according to VDH, for a total of 4,509 reported virus cases since reporting began more than a year ago.

The county continues to report deaths from COVID-19 – in Culpeper, 61 total deaths were attributed to the virus as of Tuesday, an increase of three from a week ago.