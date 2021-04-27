COVID-19 case rate low in Culpeper, vaccine more available

The rate of community spread of COVID-19 in Culpeper County remains low as vaccinations become more readily available.
As of Tuesday, April 27, an estimated 47 percent of adults here had received at least one vaccine – 10,568 women and 8,557 men, according to Virginia Dept. of Health. In the past week, around 1,200 doses were administered to Culpeper County adults.
For the first time since vaccines rolled out locally in December 2020, the health department held walk-in clinics on Tuesday, with no appointments necessary, and planned to do the same on Wednesday at Germanna Community College in Culpeper. Officials nationwide are seeing vaccination demand slow as supply picks up.
COVID-19 remains at relatively low levels in Culpeper. The seven day average of daily new cases reported as of Tuesday, April 27 was six cases, compared to eight a week ago.
The county added 39 new positive cases in the past week, according to VDH, for a total of 4,509 reported virus cases since reporting began more than a year ago.
The county continues to report deaths from COVID-19 – in Culpeper, 61 total deaths were attributed to the virus as of Tuesday, an increase of three from a week ago.
Hospitalizations were at 185 COVID-19 admissions in Culpeper as of April 27, three more than a week ago.
Orange County reported one new COVID death in the past week and two new hospitalizations while hospitalizations in Fauquier for the virus increased by three admissions in that time, according to VDH data.
Culpeper County had no active outbreaks as of Tuesday in nursing homes or other congregate settings. VDH reported an active outbreak, as of April 16, 2021, at Poet’s Walk Warrenton assisted living with five cases.
Stafford Senior High School was also listed as having an active COVID-19 outbreak, since April 16, with seven cases listed as of Tuesday, according to VDH.
There were two active cases among staff members of Coffeewood Correctional Center as of Monday, according to Virginia Dept. of Corrections.
