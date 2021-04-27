COVID-19 case rate low in Culpeper, vaccines more available

The rate of community spread of COVID-19 in Culpeper County remains low as vaccinations become more readily available.
As of Tuesday, April 27, an estimated 47 percent of adults here had received at least one vaccine—10,568 women and 8,557 men, according to the Virginia Department of Health. In the past week, about 1,200 doses were administered to Culpeper County adults.
For the first time since vaccines rolled out locally in December 2020, the state Health Department held walk-in clinics on Tuesday, with no appointments necessary. It planned to do the same on Wednesday at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper.
Nationwide, officials are seeing vaccination demand slow as the vaccine supply picks up.
In Culpeper, COVID-19 cases are at relatively low levels. The seven-day average of daily new cases reported as of Tuesday, April 27, was six, compared to eight cases a week ago.
The county added 39 new positive cases in the past week, the state Health Department said, for a total of 4,509 reported virus cases since reporting began more than a year ago.
Culpeper County had no active outbreaks as of Tuesday in nursing homes or other congregate settings. VDH reported an active outbreak, as of April 16, 2021, at Poet’s Walk Warrenton assisted living, with five cases.
There were two active cases among staff members of the state’s Coffeewood Correctional Center in Culpeper County as of Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
The county continues to report deaths from COVID-19. In Culpeper, 61 total deaths were attributed to the virus as of Tuesday, an increase of three from a week ago.
Hospitalizations were at 185 COVID-19 admissions in Culpeper as of April 27, three more than a week ago.
Orange County reported one new COVID death in the past week and two new hospitalizations. Hospitalizations in Fauquier for the virus increased by three admissions in that time, according to state Health Department data.
In Stafford County, Stafford Senior High School was listed as having an active COVID-19 outbreak since April 16, with seven cases listed as of Tuesday, the Health Department said.
