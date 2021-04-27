COVID-19 case rate low in Culpeper, vaccines more available

The rate of community spread of COVID-19 in Culpeper County remains low as vaccinations become more readily available.

As of Tuesday, April 27, an estimated 47 percent of adults here had received at least one vaccine—10,568 women and 8,557 men, according to the Virginia Department of Health. In the past week, about 1,200 doses were administered to Culpeper County adults.

For the first time since vaccines rolled out locally in December 2020, the state Health Department held walk-in clinics on Tuesday, with no appointments necessary. It planned to do the same on Wednesday at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper.

Nationwide, officials are seeing vaccination demand slow as the vaccine supply picks up.

In Culpeper, COVID-19 cases are at relatively low levels. The seven-day average of daily new cases reported as of Tuesday, April 27, was six, compared to eight cases a week ago.

The county added 39 new positive cases in the past week, the state Health Department said, for a total of 4,509 reported virus cases since reporting began more than a year ago.