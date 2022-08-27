COVID-19 cases decline, hospitalizations steady across Virginia

In Virginia, COVID-19 case rates continue to slowly decline, according to the Aug. 26 weekly update from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Reported cases are down nearly 20% since the end of July. Visits to urgent care centers and emergency rooms for COVID-like symptoms have remained steady for the past 11 weeks.

Hospitalizations statewide remain steady though there are fewer patients with severe illness due to COVID.

UVA Culpeper Medical Center continues to see its share of cases with six COVID admissions for the week ending Aug. 12, according to data reported to Center for Medicaid & Medicare Services. Also that week, the local hospital saw 173 COVID cases in the ER. Adult bed occupancy was around 34 percent for the week ending Aug. 12.

UVA Culpeper Medical Center reported a dozen adult COVID admissions for the week ending Aug. 5 and 40 percent occupancy.

VDH reported 63 cases for RRHD on Aug. 26 and a seven-average for daily new cases in the five counties of 48. This is down from a summer-time high Aug. 5 with 147 cases recorded that day in the health district and a seven-day average of daily new cases of 61.

Within RRHD, four out of the 5 localities are currently in the Medium or High COVID-19 Community Levels. Culpeper is at Medium, Fauquier Low while Orange, Madison and Rappahannock are all at High Community Level, according to the ongoing CDC rankings.

The COVID-19 vaccines continue to offer the best way to prevent severe disease, according to the health department. There is now a new option, Novavax, according to the update.

Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine may now be used for children 12 through 17 as well as adults 18 and older. The vaccine is authorized for emergency use as a two-dose primary series and is not available as a booster dose at this time. The two doses are given three weeks apart, according to the update.

Novavax is not an mRNA vaccine like Moderna and Pfizer and vaccines like it have been used for more than 30 years in the United States. RRHD offers Novavax in all of five health departments.

Also from the Health District, the FDA has a list of authorized at-home COVID-19 tests that includes expiration dates for each brand. Some of these expiration dates have been extended and are different from the dates printed on the test kit boxes. Be sure to check this list before throwing out any COVID tests at home.