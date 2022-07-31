COVID-19 spread in Culpeper and Orange counties is medium

COVID-19 transmission in Culpeper and Orange counties was medium last week, according to community rankings from the federal Centers for Disease Control.

Other counties in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District—which also includes Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties—were in the low range for community spread of the novel coronavirus, which continues making people sick.

COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the United States, according to the health district’s Friday COVID update.

The viral variant known as BA.5 spreads more easily than any other variant in the pandemic yet, the district said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services extended the COVID-19 public health emergency for another three months, through Oct. 13.

Virginia is experiencing a higher number of COVID-19 cases, as is the rest of the country, the health district said. Over the past two weeks, the data in Virginia show 3,014 average number of cases per day and an average number of 762 people hospitalized per day.

Over the past week, Virginia averaged seven COVID-19 deaths per day. Cases have continued to increase in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District as well, although not in the high range.

Gov. Glenn Youngk recently inannounced updated guidance on quarantine procedures for school, child care and camp settings.

That revised guidance said quarantine is no longer recommended for any close contacts exposed to COVID-19 cases in these settings, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the new guidance, close contacts in these settings need to begin isolating only if they develop symptoms of COVID-19, though it is still a good idea to test three to five days after exposure and to consider masking for 10 days.

Importantly, sick children should still isolate themselves at home for total days and return on Day 6 only if symptoms are resolved and they are able to wear a mask.

If a sick child is unable to mask on Days 6 through 10, they should use a negative test to return on Day 6, the health district said.

In other settings, close contacts are exempt from quarantine only if they are up-to-date on vaccination or if they were confirmed positive with COVID-19 within three months of exposure, the health dept. said.

The nation’s COVID-19 pandemic has strained many essential, frontline professionals, including public health workers. The 2021 Public Health Workforce Interests and Needs Survey recorded the perspectives of governmental public health workers.

From March 2020 to January 2022, 72% of the workforce fully or partially served in a COVID-19 response role. Fifty-one percent of respondents cited a need for additional staff capacity and funding to respond to the health-care crisis.

Approximately 40% of the workforce intends to leave their jobs within the next five years, the survey found.

Another study, published in JAMA Network Open, suggests that stress from inconsistent, unavailable or unaffordable child care amid the COVID-19 pandemic was associated with an 80% higher chance of burnout among U.S. healthcare workers, leading to anxiety, depression and an intention to reduce work hours or leave the job.