COVID cases lessen in region, but hospitalizations still high

Though COVID cases may be dropping in the region, hospitalizations remain elevated and of significant concern, according to a report Friday by Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten.

“The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients currently receiving ventilator support has increased from last week, and the total number of available ICU beds has once again dropped,” Ooten said in a Facebook post.

“That same trend continues within our local area hospitals as well,” Ooten continued. “The data has consistently shown a direct correlation between the number of new cases and the number of hospitalizations seen at both the state and local levels.

“As such, we would anticipate that these hospitalization numbers would slowly start to decline over time when we realize a consistent lessening in the total of new cases being seen overall across the commonwealth,” he said.

Ooten reported that Friday’s seven-day average of new daily cases in Virginia dropped to 14,328, compared to 18,626 the previous Friday.

Culpeper County’s seven-day average of new daily cases as of Friday is 74 per day, down from 123 per day reported last Friday.

“We are remaining hopeful that this may be an indication that we have reached the crest of this latest surge in cases, and that we will continue to trend downwards,” Ooten said. “The next couple weeks should give us a better picture in terms of that trending.”

Community transmission remains high and in the red, according to an update Wednesday from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

“Per CDC guidelines, VDH recommends that all individuals over the age of 2 wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status when in areas of substantial or high transmission rates,” according to the local health district.

As of Jan. 14, testing percent positivity was well over 30 percent in RRHD.

“The virus is so prevalent that we’re likely all exposed at some point when we’re out in the community,” according to a Health Dept. post.

“This means while it’s important we continue to conduct contact tracing, don’t sweat it or lose sleep if we miss a few contacts. We continue to focus on identifying students with considerable close contact and isolating positive cases. We remind families to keep children home when sick! Removing the infectious agent from schools through isolation and symptom monitoring are highly effective mitigation measures to prevent spread.”