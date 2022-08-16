COVID cases still elevated in Culpeper area, across VA

In the Rappahannock-Rapidan local health district, all five localities are in the Medium or High for COVID-19 Community Levels, as of the health department Friday update Aug. 12.

Nationally, COVID-19 case rates have been at a slow decline, with hospitalization rates showing a plateau or slow growth, the release stated. In Virginia, case rates have remained level, but that level is still elevated, the health dept. said.

Currently, 122 of Virginia’s 133 localities are at Medium or High community level with two localities experiencing a surge. Statewide, visits to urgent care centers and emergency rooms for COVID-19-like illnesses remain level and hospitalizations have grown slightly.

In other public health news, monkeypox was declared a Public Health Emergency earlier this month, according to the local health district.

Last week, the USDA issued an emergency use authorization for the JYNNEOS vaccine to allow healthcare providers to use the moneypox vaccine in a different way.

This will increase the total number of doses available for use by up to five times. The EUA also allows for use of the vaccine in individuals younger than 18 years of age who are at high risk of monkeypox infection.

As of August 12, Virginia has a total of 186 probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox.

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, the health district said.

Immunizations are not just for children. Protection from some childhood vaccines can wear off over time. Adults may also be at risk for vaccine-preventable disease due to age, job, lifestyle, travel, or health conditions.

All adults need immunizations to help them prevent getting and spreading serious diseases that could result in poor health, missed work, medical bills, and not being able to care for family, the release stated.

All adults need a seasonal flu vaccine every year, especially important for people with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, and older adults.

Every adult should get a Tdap vaccine once if they did not receive it as an adolescent to protect against pertussis (whooping cough), and then a Td (tetanus, diphtheria) or Tdap booster shot every 10 years.

In addition, women should get the Tdap vaccine each time they are pregnant, preferably at 27 through 36 weeks, RRHD advised.