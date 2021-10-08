COVID cases still pushing Culpeper area hospitals to maximum capacity

These past couple of months have been and remain especially challenging for local hospitals dealing first-hand with people sickened by the novel coronavirus, Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten stated in a COVID-19 update on Friday.

“High admission numbers also combined with a greater census of patients requiring higher acuity care has pushed many of them to their maximum capacity in terms of both space and resources,” he said.

Daily cases dropped from 30 for the seven-day average ending Sept. 24 to 19 daily new cases as of Friday, Ooten said.

“In speaking with our local hospitals, they are reporting that that they are still holding steady with high acuity patient counts and are still admitting patients with COVID related complications," he said.

In an update from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District this week, the agency reminded everyone it is critical that to reserve hospital emergency rooms for emergencies, Ooten added.

Nine new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Culpeper in the past two weeks as hospital ERs continue to see high levels of virus-like illness. As of Oct. 8, Virginia Dept. of Health reported 79 deaths from novel coronavirus in the county.

