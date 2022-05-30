COVID Community Level rises to high in Orange, medium in Culpeper

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District officials on Friday reported increasing COVID-19 cases in Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock—now at Medium Community Level—and Orange, now in the orange for High Community Level as of May 27.

Fauquier remains in the Low level.

“The rising case numbers present an opportunity to remind everyone that when in doubt, go back to the basics. Anyone at high-risk for severe illness should consider masking, distancing, and monitoring for symptoms. In addition, the best defense against COVID-19 is vaccination; now is the time to get up-to-date on vaccination and consider a second booster dose if eligible,” according to the local health dept.

An COVID outbreak remained in effect at Dogwood Village nursing home in Orange, reported May 11. Blue Ridge Christian Homes assisted living in Fauquier also reported an active outbreak, reported May 5.

Health workers, including physicians, nurses, community and public health workers, nurse aides, among others, have long faced systemic challenges in the healthcare system even before the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to crisis levels of burnout, the health dept. stated.

“The pandemic further exacerbated burnout for health workers, with many risking and sacrificing their own lives in the service of others while responding to a public health crisis,” according to the release.

The Surgeon General’s Advisory Addressing Health Worker Burnout lays out recommendations that the whole-of-society can take to address the factors underpinning burnout, improve health worker well-being, and strengthen the nation’s public health infrastructure.

“Thank you to ALL of our healthcare workers in RRHD. We are indebted to your service.”