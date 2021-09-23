COVID illness slams Culpeper area ERs, most cases ever last week

Culpeper area hospital emergency rooms are experiencing record numbers of cases through their doors for COVID-19-like illnesses and more positive test results than ever seen in the entire 18-month pandemic.
ER visits totaled 233 for the two hospitals serving the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District for the week ending Sept. 18 by those experiencing symptoms, according to Virginia Dept. of Health Public Use Datasets.
This is the highest weekly total of ER visits since the first cases of the deadly virus were identified in the Culpeper region during March, 2020.
Cases and ER visits for the Delta variant started to surge in early August and have climbed since. In the prior summer months ER visits ranged from 40 to 60 per week. Culpeper and Fauquier emergency rooms have seen more than 800 people with COVID-19 illness so far this month, according to VDH data, the highest level the area has seen.
Urgent care centers in the district reported nearly 300 cases in September, according to the data.
There were 205 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the hospital last week, according to the data.
Weekly cases had been in the 40s, 50s and 60s for most of the summer. This is by far the most cases the ER has ever seen with latest surge beginning in late August and quickening since.
Local healthcare and hospital workers are bearing and feeling the stress in treating the mostly unvaccinated patients as the more contagious Delta variant spreads.
Stories are swirling around the community of brothers and sons, mothers and sisters lost to the deadly respiratory disorder that destroys basic human functions.
VDH reported 13 people died from COVID-19 in the five counties—Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock—in the time period Aug. 15 through Sept. 12. The death rate remains low for Culpeper, holding at 70 people.
Since March 2020 when VDH started tracking virus deaths, 214 have died throughout the local health district.
Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center reported a seven-day average of 13 patient admissions for COVID patients, the highest since February, according to latest data from U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services submitted by hospitals registered with Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.
Culpeper Medical Center reported 88.3 percent of ICU beds occupied (5.3 of 6) and 44 percent of 98 hospital beds for the Sept. 10 end date.
This occupancy rate has remained steady during the pandemic at the local hospital, formerly Culpeper Memorial, ranging from highs of 66 percent occupancy and even 100 percent full at the hospital in August 2020. New cases are seen each week.
There were no current COVID outbreaks in Culpeper as of Thursday, according to VDH. Assisted living facilities in Orange and Madison both had continued outbreaks in progress.
