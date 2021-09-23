COVID illness slams Culpeper area ERs, most cases ever last week

Culpeper area hospital emergency rooms are experiencing record numbers of cases through their doors for COVID-19-like illnesses and more positive test results than ever seen in the entire 18-month pandemic.

ER visits totaled 233 for the two hospitals serving the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District for the week ending Sept. 18 by those experiencing symptoms, according to Virginia Dept. of Health Public Use Datasets.

This is the highest weekly total of ER visits since the first cases of the deadly virus were identified in the Culpeper region during March, 2020.

Cases and ER visits for the Delta variant started to surge in early August and have climbed since. In the prior summer months ER visits ranged from 40 to 60 per week. Culpeper and Fauquier emergency rooms have seen more than 800 people with COVID-19 illness so far this month, according to VDH data, the highest level the area has seen.

Urgent care centers in the district reported nearly 300 cases in September, according to the data.

There were 205 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the hospital last week, according to the data.