COVID still around, low community levels in Culpeper-area health district for 2nd week

“COVID remains in our communities. Although reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining, an average of 400 Americans continue to die from COVID every day,” stated the weekly Friday update Sept. 23 from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Each of the health district’s five counties remained for the second week in a row in the low range for community spread of COVID, as tracked by the CDC. This includes low transmission in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock as of last week.

To help prevent the spread of COVID, most healthcare settings, including local health departments, require mask wearing, the health department stated. It urged residents to have a high-quality mask on hand, or to ask for one when arriving for an appointment.

It’s also very important to stay home when sick, not only to prevent the spread of COVID but other viruses, too. There are new variants that are beginning to circulate that both CDC and VDH are tracking, according to RRHD.

The UVA Biocomplexity Institute models suggest bivalent COVID-19 boosters could save hundreds of lives and prevent thousands of hospitalizations in Virginia. RRHD encourages everyone who is eligible to get the booster, the release stated.

Health departments in the five counties offer the bivalent booster. Schedule an appointment online or at 540/308-6072.