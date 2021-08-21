Culpeper approves state document outlining opioid settlement fund use

Of the 70 percent designed for the opioid abatement fund, 15 percent will go back to the localities for approved abatement purposes, according to the MOU.

An Opioid Abatement Authority, established through Herring’s office, will determine specific distributions of the funds in the form of grants, donations or other assistance in efforts to treat, prevent and reduce opioid use disorder in Virginia.

Purposes for use of the prescription drug settlement money include the support of law enforcement programs addressing needs of people misusing opioids, or who have mental health conditions and are in the criminal justice system or in danger of getting into it.

The money could also be used to support drug treatment and drug courts, as has been proposed in Culpeper County, but is as of yet not fully funded.

Money could be allocated for addressing the needs of pregnant or parenting women with opioid use disorder and co-occurring mental health issues, as well as the needs of her family, including babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome, according to the MOU.

Settlement funds will also cover extensive, multi-jurisdictional attorney’s fees incurred in the action, explained in detail in the attorney general’s MOU.