Culpeper approves state document outlining opioid settlement fund use

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors took a step recently that will help determine allocation for settlement funds coming to the county to address the opioid crisis on a local level.
The Board adopted a resolution approving Attorney General Mark Herring’s Virginia Opioid Abatement Fund & Settlement Allocation Memorandum of Understanding.
The 16-page document spells out how the state, counties and cities will use an expected $530 million in prescription company settlements intended to correct harm inflicted on communities from licit and illicit opioid use and distribution.
Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson said last week it remains to be determined how much will be awarded here.
Culpeper County witnessed a nearly 67 percent increase in overall fatal drug overdoses in 2020, higher than the statewide rise of 41 percent.
There were 15 deaths from drug overdose here last year compared to nine in 2019, according to the spring Virginia quarterly drug death report through the Office of Chief Medical Examiner. Ten of the 15 in Culpeper died from opioid overdoses, including deadly Fetanyl.
Funds received as part of ongoing National Prescription Litigation, which Culpeper County signed on to in 2019, and other various other mitigation awards will be divided in Virginia as follows: 15 percent to participating political subdivisions—the more than 130 counties, towns and cities that signed on; 70 percent to the Virginia Opioid Abatement Fund and 15 percent to the state for the Attorney General’s Regulatory, Consumer Advocacy, Litigation and Enforcement Revolving Trust Fund.
Of the 70 percent designed for the opioid abatement fund, 15 percent will go back to the localities for approved abatement purposes, according to the MOU.
An Opioid Abatement Authority, established through Herring’s office, will determine specific distributions of the funds in the form of grants, donations or other assistance in efforts to treat, prevent and reduce opioid use disorder in Virginia.
Purposes for use of the prescription drug settlement money include the support of law enforcement programs addressing needs of people misusing opioids, or who have mental health conditions and are in the criminal justice system or in danger of getting into it.
The money could also be used to support drug treatment and drug courts, as has been proposed in Culpeper County, but is as of yet not fully funded.
Money could be allocated for addressing the needs of pregnant or parenting women with opioid use disorder and co-occurring mental health issues, as well as the needs of her family, including babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome, according to the MOU.
Settlement funds will also cover extensive, multi-jurisdictional attorney’s fees incurred in the action, explained in detail in the attorney general’s MOU.
The Virginia Secretary of Health & Human Resources will serve on the board governing the Opioid Abatement Authority along with the chairperson of the State Senate Committee on Finance & Appropriations or their designee.
Also on the board, determining how the estimated $530 million will be spent, will be an elected member of the governing bodies of each the more than 130 Virginia localities named in the MOU, a community service board member or behavioral health specialist from each health district, one sheriff, one county attorney, two medical professionals with expertise in behavioral health and opioid misuse and one representative from the addiction and recovery community.
According to an exhibit included with the MOU, Culpeper County’s share of the 15 percent allocated to Virginia localities through the settlements will be .79 percent.
Fairfax will receive the highest share statewide of opioid abatement funds with 8.672 percent, followed by the city of Virginia Beach with 4.859 percent allocation. Henrico, Richmond City and Chesterfield round out the top five statewide for highest allocations.
Fauquier County’s allocation is listed as 1.21 percent of settlement funds, Orange County .638 percent, Madison .163 percent and Rappahannock County .091 percent.
Virginia is expected to receive the money over many years from a proposed $26 billion opioid crisis national settlement agreement, Herring announced in July.
The deal calls for Johnson & Johnson to pay up to $5 billion, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health to each contribute $6.4 billion, and McKesson to pay $7.9 billion, according to the Associated Press.
Additionally, Johnson & Johnson has agreed to stop selling opioids and the distributors have agreed to establish an independent clearinghouse to track and monitor the number of opioids they send to health care providers and localities, according to Herring’s office.
If approved, the settlement would likely be the largest of many in ongoing opioid litigation playing out nationwide, AP reported.
The money would come in 18 annual payments, with the biggest amounts in the next several years. Various other Virginia localities in recent weeks have adopted the MOU with Herring for fund allocation.
