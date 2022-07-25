Culpeper-area COVID cases rising, but hospitalizations not keeping pace

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is seeing COVID-19 cases rising though hospitalizations are not keeping pace.

For the five counties, weekly new cases at the end of May were reported at 216. Last week, that number was 311 cases, according to population health coordinator April Achter.

Actual case numbers are higher due to greater access and use of take-home testing.

The CDC lists both Culpeper and Orange counties in the high metric for community level as of Monday, Achter said.

“The levels are to tell us when we are to take collective action because we want our residents to be safe if they are at high-risk,” she said. “Do all the things we recommend-vaccination, handwashing-and when the community level gets high enough we have a responsibility to our friends and families and neighbors to go back to wearing a mask in indoor settings.”

The BA.5 variant of coronavirus is the most common being seen now in the district as in the state and nationwide. Those who are already vaccinated and boosted will have protection from severe disease and hopefully hospitalization, Achter said. The shot does not protect against infection.

The most vulnerable continues to be anyone over the age of 70. Anyone over the age of 50 is recommended to get a second booster shot, according to CDC.

Local hospitals have not reported a surge in patients, she said, noting statewide, COVID hospitalizations increased 4.1 percent last week.

“We are definitely in a better place than before vaccines and treatments,” Achter said. “But we don’t want uncontained spread in our community and we don’t want people to run the risk of long COVID.”

She recognized people generally do not want to go back to wearing face masks.

“We are so weary of COVID, but COVID is not weary of us,” Achter said.

She said she wears her mask when in a crowd of people she doesn’t know or if there are elderly present. Achter said the community may need to start thinking about re-masking during higher-risk indoor activities, she said, for example, church choir practice.

In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District as of July 25, VDH reported a seven-day daily average of new cases of 48. Cases in the five counties started seeing an uptick in April, when average daily cases were 3.

The health department reported two new deaths from COVID-19 in the past week in Culpeper County.