Culpeper area COVID daily cases still highest of pandemic; 3 deaths tallied Wed. in Fauquier

Daily new COVID cases in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District are trending downward since the all-time high Jan. 8 of 682 cases across the five counties.

However, new daily case counts continue to break the previous all-time record at the end of November 2020 of 241 cases for Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.

Virginia Dept. of Health reported 321 new COVID cases for RRHD on Jan. 19, 2022. There were 407 reported new cases on Jan. 13 in the five counties.

Community transmission remains high and in the red, according to an update Wednesday from the local health district.

“Per CDC guidelines, VDH recommends that all individuals over the age of 2 wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status when in areas of substantial or high transmission rates,” according to the local health district.

This contradicts a controversial executive order by the newly seated Gov. Glenn Youngkin making masks in all public schools optional, based on parental decision, regardless of high transmission rates.

VDH reported 11 new COVID hospitalizations in the local health district on Jan. 19 and 27 in the past week, starting Jan. 12.

UVA Culpeper Medical Center reported 98.3 percent of its ICU beds occupied for the week ending Jan. 7, 2022.

The seven-day average for hospitalized COVID patients in Culpeper was 25 patients, the most of the pandemic, as of the week ending Jan. 7, according to data reported to U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services.

Fauquier County reported three new COVID deaths on Wednesday. Since Jan. 1, six people died from COVID in the five counties.

As of Jan. 14, testing percent positivity was well over 30 percent in RRHD.

“The virus is so prevalent that we’re likely all exposed at some point when we’re out in the community,” according to a Health Dept. post.

“This means while it’s important we continue to conduct contact tracing, don’t sweat it or lose sleep if we miss a few contacts. We continue to focus on identifying students with considerable close contact and isolating positive cases. We remind families to keep children home when sick! Removing the infectious agent from schools through isolation and symptom monitoring are highly effective mitigation measures to prevent spread.”