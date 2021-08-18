Culpeper area COVID transmission plateaus, for now, following several week spike

If enough staff is exposed, it could require schools to close, Greene said.

He had not heard of large numbers of cases in local schools, but said the numbers of those required to quarantine can be much bigger.

“I told them last year you are going to have cases in the school district … children will go home and go out and play catch with someone out in the world and then bring it back,” Greene said. “They are going to have cases even if there is no transmission in the schools and they need to handle it appropriately.”

Schools in the health district reporting COVID cases in the past week included Rappahannock Elementary School, which closed on Tuesday. Gordon-Barbour in the town of Gordonsville reported a positive case Tuesday night, but did not close.

“We understand this may cause some uneasiness, the overall risk of exposure to the majority of students and staff in our school is low,” the Gordonsville school principal stated in a letter to parents. “Students or staff members who are considered close contacts have been notified separately, as they may be at a higher risk. We have been in close contact with the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District to identify the steps that need to be taken to keep our students, staff and families safe and healthy.”