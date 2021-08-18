Culpeper area COVID transmission plateaus, for now, following several week spike

Community transmission of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District appears to have plateaued for now following a fairly rapid rise in cases starting in the middle of July through last week.
That’s the latest from Dr. Colin Greene, acting director of the five-county region health district spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
He also oversees the Lord Fairfax Health District in the Shenandoah Valley.
“The two biggest messages I have is the Delta variant is much more contagious—if you are not vaccinated it will find you—and getting vaccinated changes COVID-19 from a potentially deadly illness into a bad cold,” Greene said in a phone call Wednesday.
The recent rapid rise in cases reached its highest spike Aug. 12 with 22 positive tests reported in Culpeper County. There were 21 new cases here on Aug. 11, on Aug. 13 there were 15 new cases and on Aug. 17 there were 11 new cases, according to Virginia Dept. of Health data.
In early July, there were around one or two new virus cases daily.
As of Wednesday, case counts also appeared to be plateauing in the Lord Fairfax Health District, Greene said, as well as in Loudoun. Elsewhere around the state, cases continue to increase, he said.
“What we are not seeing any more is the exponential rise where the curve is ascending rapidly,” he said, but added, “We still have a lot of cases. The rate of infections are well within the high range.”
Statewide, there were 180 new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days as of Wednesday, he said, noting 100 cases or more will turn counties red for high transmission on the CDC map.
That figure for RRHD was 169 cases per 100,000 in the past week.
The health district director noted cases now are nowhere near the high rates of transmission this past winter of almost 700 cases per 100,000 per week, or in the spring of 2020 when it was 350.
A major difference now is that more than than half of the RRHD population has been fully vaccinated, Greene said, whereas this past winter essentially no one was vaccinated.
“People who are fully vaccinated almost never die and rarely end up in the hospital,” he said. “There are still concerns about people who are unvaccinated.”
Vaccination rates vary among age groups in the Culpeper area. In the 12-15 age range, about 32 percent are fully vaccinated, according to Greene. In the age range of 65 and older, some 78 percent of area residents have taken the vaccine, he said.
There has been a slight increase in the number of local deaths from COVID-19, he added, stating the most recent fatality in Culpeper County occurred July 30.
In the five counties, four people died from COVID-19 in July, according to Greene, and three have died in August so far in the health district. Since reporting began 17 months ago, there have been 198 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the five counties with 140 of those occurring in Culpeper and Fauquier.
Dr. Greene said there has not been any great rise in child deaths due to the virus, though there has been some increase in hospitalizations.
“You might expect that because they are not vaccinated so there is a higher risk of seeing more severe disease. Overall, children don’t have a bad time with the disease,” Greene said. “90-plus percent of people who die from COVID are over age 65.”
Asked about children attending in-person classes, he said, “They are as safe as they can be. The safest is for everybody to be masked.”
There were very few outbreaks in local schools last school year, due in part to masking, Greene said. Having a face covering reduces virus spread when somebody exhales versus someone who is not masked.
“It’s effective at stopping spread of respiratory disease, or at least slowing it down,” he said.
Schools will continue to be impacted by the coronavirus, Greene stressed, especially when quarantining is required for seven-to-10 days after exposure. Three or four middle school students positive with the virus can easily expose 20 others during the course of a day, the health director said.
If enough staff is exposed, it could require schools to close, Greene said.
He had not heard of large numbers of cases in local schools, but said the numbers of those required to quarantine can be much bigger.
“I told them last year you are going to have cases in the school district … children will go home and go out and play catch with someone out in the world and then bring it back,” Greene said. “They are going to have cases even if there is no transmission in the schools and they need to handle it appropriately.”
Schools in the health district reporting COVID cases in the past week included Rappahannock Elementary School, which closed on Tuesday. Gordon-Barbour in the town of Gordonsville reported a positive case Tuesday night, but did not close.
“We understand this may cause some uneasiness, the overall risk of exposure to the majority of students and staff in our school is low,” the Gordonsville school principal stated in a letter to parents. “Students or staff members who are considered close contacts have been notified separately, as they may be at a higher risk. We have been in close contact with the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District to identify the steps that need to be taken to keep our students, staff and families safe and healthy.”
In Fauquier County, P.B. Smith Elementary School outside of Warrenton placed more than 10 percent of its student body in quarantine last week, the first week of the new academic year, because of potential exposure to COVID, according to media reports.
Culpeper County Public Schools will start the new academic year on Monday. Masks will be required due to state mandate even though the school board originally voted to make them optional.
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available at most local drug stores and pharmacies. RRHD is offering walk-in availability for vaccinations at its five local health departments as follows:
Culpeper: 2nd & 4th Friday 8-11 & 1-3; Fauquier: 1st & 3rd Friday 8-11 & 1-3; Madison: Every Wed from 8-11 & 1-3; Orange: Every Wed from 8-11 & 1-3 and Rappahannock: 1st & 3rd Friday 8-11 & 1-3.
Need assistance by phone? Contact 540/308-6072.
540/825-4315