Culpeper-area health dept. steps up vaccine outreach where folks live, work, pray and play

Culpeper area Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is hosting pop-up vaccination clinics to better reach local residents where they live, work, play and pray.

Health department officials are working with community organizations, churches, apartment complexes and more to raise awareness and increase access to vaccines.

Local staff has gone door to door in areas to provide information, answer questions and give shots, according to an RRHD release Thursday. Vaccines are safe, effective, and save lives. Yet for some, accessing the life-saving shot can be challenging, the health department said.

A recent pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held at Belle Courts Apartments in the Town of Culpeper. It was a success due to the efficiency, professionalism and true caring shown by RRHD workers, said property manger Courtney M. Hendricks.

“They are a delightful group of people to work with and Belle Courts Apartments looks forward to more collaborations in the future,” Hendricks said.

A recent study by the Commonwealth Fund and Yale University estimated COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. from Dec. 12, 2020 to March 31, 2022 prevented more than 66.1 million cases, more than 17 million hospitalizations and 2,265,222 deaths.

This reduction in total cases, hospitalizations and deaths saved the U.S. roughly $899.4 billion in healthcare costs, according to RRHD.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against serious illness and hospitalization.

“Booster doses help, but not as much as getting your first dose/series! If you have not gotten vaccinated or boosted and are eligible, please do so now,” the health department advised. “Do it for yourself, your family, and your community, including the health care workers we depend on when we truly need emergency care.”

COVID disproportionately affects lower socioeconomic groups, said UVA Culpeper Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nael Hasan.

“So it is our duty to provide these types of services to our most vulnerable populations. The efforts of our public health partners add up to healthier patients, and therefore a healthier community,” Dr. Hasan said.

COVID-19 cases are increasing in some areas across the U.S., according to the release.

“We may see increases in cases due to Omicron variants,” said Dr. Trice Gravatte, RRHD health director.

“The best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community against COVID-19 is to be up-to-date on your vaccinations.”

See vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA. Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Residents of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock may call 540/308-6072 for help making an appointment.