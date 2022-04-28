 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Culpeper-area health dept. steps up vaccine outreach where folks live, work, pray and play

  • 0

Culpeper area Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is hosting pop-up vaccination clinics to better reach local residents where they live, work, play and pray.

Health department officials are working with community organizations, churches, apartment complexes and more to raise awareness and increase access to vaccines.

Local staff has gone door to door in areas to provide information, answer questions and give shots, according to an RRHD release Thursday. Vaccines are safe, effective, and save lives. Yet for some, accessing the life-saving shot can be challenging, the health department said.

A recent pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held at Belle Courts Apartments in the Town of Culpeper. It was a success due to the efficiency, professionalism and true caring shown by RRHD workers, said property manger Courtney M. Hendricks.

“They are a delightful group of people to work with and Belle Courts Apartments looks forward to more collaborations in the future,” Hendricks said.

People are also reading…

A recent study by the Commonwealth Fund and Yale University estimated COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. from Dec. 12, 2020 to March 31, 2022 prevented more than 66.1 million cases, more than 17 million hospitalizations and 2,265,222 deaths.

This reduction in total cases, hospitalizations and deaths saved the U.S. roughly $899.4 billion in healthcare costs, according to RRHD.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against serious illness and hospitalization.

“Booster doses help, but not as much as getting your first dose/series! If you have not gotten vaccinated or boosted and are eligible, please do so now,” the health department advised. “Do it for yourself, your family, and your community, including the health care workers we depend on when we truly need emergency care.”

COVID disproportionately affects lower socioeconomic groups, said UVA Culpeper Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nael Hasan.

“So it is our duty to provide these types of services to our most vulnerable populations. The efforts of our public health partners add up to healthier patients, and therefore a healthier community,” Dr. Hasan said.

COVID-19 cases are increasing in some areas across the U.S., according to the release.

“We may see increases in cases due to Omicron variants,” said Dr. Trice Gravatte, RRHD health director.

“The best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community against COVID-19 is to be up-to-date on your vaccinations.”

See vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA. Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Residents of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock may call 540/308-6072 for help making an appointment.

0 comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

A forensic psychologist has testified that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder. Psychologist Shannon Curry's testimony Tuesday came as a civil lawsuit between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple’s personal issues. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax, Virginia, after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp says the article defames him by referring back to abuse allegations she made against him when the couple divorced in 2016. Curry on Tuesday also denied Heard's contention that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after her relationship with Depp.

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House says. It's a sharp new reminder of the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy. Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days. The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms.” After consulting with her physicians, Harris is taking Paxlovid, the Pfizer antiviral pill. Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and will only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

Asian shares decline, echoing broad slump on Wall Street

Asian shares decline, echoing broad slump on Wall Street

Asian shares have retreated, echoing a broad decline on Wall Street and driven by worries about how the war in Ukraine may push prices for oil and other commodities higher. Japan unveiled another supplementary budget late Tuesday aimed at helping poor families and small businesses as the nation copes with rising prices and a weakening yen. The Bank of Japan is holding a two-day policy board meeting. The central bank has sent a clear message against higher interest rates, aiming to keep 10-year-bond yields within 0.25%. U.S. benchmarks were weighed down by sharp declines in Big Tech stocks that left the Nasdaq composite with its worst drop since September 2020. 

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you can't afford a wedding gift

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert