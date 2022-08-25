Culpeper-area health district has 'very limited supply' of monkeypox vaccine

A limited supply of monkeypox vaccine is now available through the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Less than five cases have been recorded in the local health district of a contagious rash caused by the monkeypox virus. Risk to the community remains low, according to the health dept.

Case counts less than five are suppressed to protect patient confidentiality, RRHD population health coordinator April Achter said via email Wednesday.

The most cases in the state so far have been in the Northern Virginia counties of Fairfax and Prince William, according to the state Health Department. These are top locations for Culpeper commuters.

Statewide, there were 284 cases as of Wednesday, according to VDH. More than 60 percent of total cases were in NOVA.

The Blue Ridge, Lord Fairfax and Rappahannock health districts, part of the state’s Northwest region along with RRHD, were also listed as having less than five monkeypox cases as of VDH data on Wednesday. These districts include the cities of Charlottesville, Winchester and Fredericksburg.

The Central Shenadoah Health District reported zero cases.

RRHD staff in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties are trained to administer both types of vaccine authorized to prevent monkeypox, Achter said in a statement.

“We have a very limited supply, and are working to ensure that residents who have been exposed or are at high risk of being exposed to monkeypox receive a vaccination,” she said.

Interested in obtaining a monkeypox vaccine? Contact the RRHD Hotline at 540-308-6072.

Monkeypox can cause an illness that includes rashes and other flu-like symptoms, according to the health department. It does not commonly occur in the United States, but VDH and RRHD are responding to the nationwide outbreak.

Although it is good to stay up-to-date on emerging outbreaks, the current community risk is low, the health department said.

Most cases of monkeypox associated with this outbreak have been identified in gay and bisexual men, RRHD said.

But anyone can get monkeypox if they have close contact with someone infected with the virus.

In the current outbreak, hospitalization and death from monkeypox are rare, but symptoms can still be painful and interfere with daily activities. Symptoms can last for two to four weeks.

Monkeypox usually starts with symptoms like the flu, fever, low energy, swollen lymph nodes and general body aches. Within one to three days, the person can develop a rash or sores.

The sores will go through several stages, including scabs. They can look like pimples or blisters and may be painful and itchy.

Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. This can take several weeks.

Monkeypox spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, hugging, massaging and cuddling. Monkeypox can spread through touching materials used by a person with monkeypox, such as clothing and bedding. It can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, close, face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox can be spread through direct skin-skin contact with rash lesions, living in a house and sharing a bed with someone, sharing utensils, cups, towels or unwashed clothing or respiratory secretions through prolonged face-to-face interactions, the release stated.

Monkeypox is NOT spread through casual brief conversations or walking by someone, according to the health department.

Have a new or an unexplained rash or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox? Avoid crowds and close contact with others, and seek medical care for further evaluation, RRHD advised.

The spread of monkeypox has little to do with monkeys, according to a recent article in The New York Times. Scientists say rodents are the most likely animal reservoir for the virus, a cousin of smallpox that made its first recorded leap to humans decades ago in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In 1958, when Danish scientists first identified the virus in a colony of lab monkeys, they called it monkeypox, the Times reported.

In the three months since the first cases of were reported in Europe and the U.S., public health experts have been urging WHO to come up with new name. It’s to clear up confusion and reduce shame and stigma associated with a disease spreading largely among men who have sex with men, according to the Aug. 23 Times article, “Why Experts Want to Rename Monkeypox,” by Andrew Jacobs.