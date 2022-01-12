Culpeper area, like state, had most-ever daily COVID cases Saturday

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District experienced its highest ever daily case count of the pandemic on Saturday of this past week with 632 new infections reported on Jan. 8, 2022 by VDH. The second highest for the five counties in the district was 405 cases on Dec. 29, 2021.

Virginia experienced its highest daily case count of the pandemic on Jan. 8, 2022 as well with more than 26,000 statewide. UVA Culpeper Medical Center ended 2022 with the highest seven-day average of hospitalized COVID-19 patients of the entire pandemic.

In the 98-bed facility, 24 beds were occupied with patients sickened by the virus for the seven-day average ending Dec. 31, 2021, according to federal date reported to U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services.

The second highest hospitalization rate, of 20 patients, occurred at the start of 2021.

Also during the week ending Dec. 31 of the year past, 95 percent of ICU beds were taken in the Culpeper hospital.

Finally, there were 390 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ER at UVA Culpeper Medical Center to end 2021—the highest since virus reporting began 22 months ago. The second highest number of confirmed cases in the ER was counted the week before with 373 for the week of Dec. 24, according to the federal data Culpeper hospital reports.

Strain on health systems continues here and nationwide as omicron spreads and medical workers get sick themselves or burn out.

Culpeper hospital officials said earlier this week they can handle the patient load.

In a virus update Wednesday, RRHD health officials stated Omicron continues to spread rapidly across the country and region.

“We understand that it may be difficult to find a test, or make an appointment with your local primary or urgent care. Our hospitals are full and wait times for the emergency rooms long.

“The guidelines change rapidly, and it can be hard to keep up. This ‘shoe leather epidemiologist’ proposes that we focus on the big picture,” wrote April Achter, a regional infectious disease expert and population health coordinator.

Big picture: Stay home if you are sick.

Think before visiting a congregate setting such as a nursing home as local elderly as still the most at risk.

Stay out of the Emergency Room if emergency care is not needed.

Get vaccinated and boosted. Wearing a well-fitting mask reduces risk.

“Omicron is less severe, but it may not be mild. It is also a challenge to all of our systems when many are sick at the same time. Let’s all do our best to get through this surge together,” Achter stated in her update.

Across the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District in the past five days, there were 28 new hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to Virginia Dept. of Health data for Jan. 5, 2022 through Jan. 12.

Of those, four were in Culpeper, 16 more in Fauquier, three from Madison County, four in Orange and one in Rappahannock.

VDH reported two new virus deaths in that same time frame—one each in Culpeper and Fauquier.

The vaccination rate statewide as of Wednesday was nearly 68 percent. It’s about 66 percent in Culpeper. Ages 65 and older in the county reported the highest vaccination rate by far at 92 percent followed by 74 percent for 18-and-older.

The Health District said it will close its vaccine clinic at Reva Volunteer Fire Dept. this Friday, Jan. 14 after many months of it being open. Public health nurses and workers have helped to immunize many hundreds from all ages of the local population.

Moving forward, residents that wish to get their COVID vaccine through the local health department may make an appointment at the office most convenient to them at rrhd.org.

Clinics will be held Wednesday in Orange and Madison, Thursday in Fauquier and Friday in Culpeper.

Several children and adults from the five counties were present at the Reva VFD site earlier this week to receive different dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine. Youth on site reported no side effects from the first shot. Mild fatigue was noted after the second dose.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, more than 5.7 million Virginians have been fully vaccinated, according to VDH. Of those, 1.7 percent developed COVID, 0.047 percent have been hospitalized and 0.0172 percent have died, according to the state health dept.

