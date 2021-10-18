Culpeper area reports 27 COVID deaths in past four weeks as cases dip

September stayed in the high range for community spread of COVID-19 in the Culpeper area, though cases are starting to trend downward into October. The death toll locally has been impactful in the past month.
Sept. 2 brought the highest number of new daily cases for this latest surge at 57, similar to transmission rates at the start of 2021, the highest of the 18-month pandemic so far, according to Virginia Dept. of Health data.
For the week ending Oct. 18, daily new cases for the seven-day average was four.
Culpeper health providers documented 458 new cases of the virus here since Sept. 23, according to the latest data Oct. 18 from VDH.
In the past four weeks, the health department reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths in Culpeper for a total of 81.
All in the five county area, expect Rappahannock, reported virus deaths in the past month—seven more in Fauquier; three more in Madison; and six more in Orange.
An active outbreak remained in effect at Dogwood Village in Orange. Since reported to VDH on Aug. 18, there have been 64 cases at the nursing home and six deaths, according to VDH. More local men than women have died of the novel coronavirus and most of the deaths (103) have been people 80 or older.
The local health district reported one COVID death for a person age 10-19, one person in their 20s and 63 people in their 70s, the next highest.
Local hospital workers continue to work on the front lines of the pandemic. UVA Culpeper Medical Center ER saw 165 people for COVID-like illness for the week ending Oct. 2, down from a high of 240 on Sept. 18.
The seven-day average for COVID hospitalized patients in Culpeper was a dozen as of Oct. 2, down from the previous week, according to the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services.
In the past four weeks, there were 13 new virus hospitalizations in Culpeper; 22 new hospitalizations in Fauquier; and more than two dozen additional hospitalizations from the other three counties, according to VDH data.
ICU beds at UVA Culpeper Medical Center were 78 percent occupied and about 45 percent occupied for the rest of the hospital beds.
In a recent post, the local Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District highlighted how the pandemic has impacted kids. Children may be at low risk for severe disease and death individually, but they have certainly been impacted by the pandemic, the health dept. said.
Between April 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, more than 140,000 children in the U.S. experienced the death of a parent or grandparent caregiver, according to a recent study in the medical journal Pediatrics. Children in racial/ethnic minority groups were 1.1 to 4.5 times more likely to face loss, compared to Non-Hispanic White children, the study found.
“This study was BEFORE Delta. Current estimates show that number has reached approximately 175,000. In other words, one child loses a parent or caregiver for every four pandemic deaths,” the health dept. said.
As of Monday, nearly 69 percent of the adult Culpeper population had taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 63 percent of adults were fully vaccinated. Walk-in clinics for a free COVID vaccination are available weekly at the five health departments in this area.
