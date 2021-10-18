Culpeper area reports 27 COVID deaths in past four weeks as cases dip

September stayed in the high range for community spread of COVID-19 in the Culpeper area, though cases are starting to trend downward into October. The death toll locally has been impactful in the past month.

Sept. 2 brought the highest number of new daily cases for this latest surge at 57, similar to transmission rates at the start of 2021, the highest of the 18-month pandemic so far, according to Virginia Dept. of Health data.

For the week ending Oct. 18, daily new cases for the seven-day average was four.

Culpeper health providers documented 458 new cases of the virus here since Sept. 23, according to the latest data Oct. 18 from VDH.

In the past four weeks, the health department reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths in Culpeper for a total of 81.

All in the five county area, expect Rappahannock, reported virus deaths in the past month—seven more in Fauquier; three more in Madison; and six more in Orange.

An active outbreak remained in effect at Dogwood Village in Orange. Since reported to VDH on Aug. 18, there have been 64 cases at the nursing home and six deaths, according to VDH. More local men than women have died of the novel coronavirus and most of the deaths (103) have been people 80 or older.

