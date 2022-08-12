Culpeper at No. 33 for highest COVID infection rates in Virginia

Culpeper County came in at No. 33 on a recently compiled list of Virginia localities with the highest COVID-19 infection rates.

Rappahannock County was No. 36, according to data from Stacker based on federal data from U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services.

Localities were ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents in the week ending Aug. 9.

In Culpeper last week, there were 164 new COVID cases reported, an 11 percent increase from the previous week, according to the data.

Cumulative cases per 100k were 24,112 (12,684 total cases), 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than statewide. Cumulative deaths per 100k in Culpeper from COVID were 298 (157 total deaths), 20.6% higher than the statewide rate, according to the data.

More than 65 percent of Culpeper County residents are fully vaccinated, 34,304 people, the data showed.

In Rappahannock last week, new cases per 100k were 299 (22 new cases, a 175% change from previous week. Nearly 62 percent of the population there is fully vaccinated, 4,560 fully vaccinated residents, according to the data.

Staunton City came in at No. 1 for Virginia localities with the highest COVID-19 infection rate, reporting 316 new cases last week, a 427 percent increase from the previous week, according to the federal data.

Staunton has 15.6 percent more cases per 100,000 than statewide and nearly 95 percent more deaths from the respiratory virus. Nearly 66 percent of the population there was fully vaccinated, 16,428 residents.

The U.S. as of Aug. 10 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 92.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.2% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.