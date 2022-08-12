 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Culpeper at No. 33 for highest COVID infection rates in Virginia

  • 0
covid
VDH

Culpeper County came in at No. 33 on a recently compiled list of Virginia localities with the highest COVID-19 infection rates.

Rappahannock County was No. 36, according to data from Stacker based on federal data from U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services.

Localities were ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents in the week ending Aug. 9.

In Culpeper last week, there were 164 new COVID cases reported, an 11 percent increase from the previous week, according to the data.

Cumulative cases per 100k were 24,112 (12,684 total cases), 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than statewide. Cumulative deaths per 100k in Culpeper from COVID were 298 (157 total deaths), 20.6% higher than the statewide rate, according to the data.

More than 65 percent of Culpeper County residents are fully vaccinated, 34,304 people, the data showed.

People are also reading…

In Rappahannock last week, new cases per 100k were 299 (22 new cases, a 175% change from previous week. Nearly 62 percent of the population there is fully vaccinated, 4,560 fully vaccinated residents, according to the data.

Staunton City came in at No. 1 for Virginia localities with the highest COVID-19 infection rate, reporting 316 new cases last week, a 427 percent increase from the previous week, according to the federal data.

Staunton has 15.6 percent more cases per 100,000 than statewide and nearly 95 percent more deaths from the respiratory virus. Nearly 66 percent of the population there was fully vaccinated, 16,428 residents.

The U.S. as of Aug. 10 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 92.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.2% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

0 comments

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Japan PM purges Cabinet after support falls over church ties

Japan PM purges Cabinet after support falls over church ties

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reshuffled his Cabinet in a bid to distance his administration from the conservative Unification Church over its ties to the assassinated leader Shinzo Abe and senior ruling party members. The reshuffle was the second in just 10 months since Kishida took office. He says it's important to gain people’s trust and that the new Cabinet included only those who agreed to strictly review their ties to the church and help the victims of the allegedly fraudulent religious businesses. Abe’s assassination on July 8 and its impact on politics increased uncertainty as public support for Kishida’s Cabinet plunged. Seven ministers were removed including Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Abe’s younger brother. The church leader criticized Kishida's purge.

Fauquier Health names new CEO

Fauquier Health names new CEO

Rebecca Segal, a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, is University of Mary Washington alumna who will take over Warrenton-based health system Sept. 6.

Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink

Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink

Some South Carolina lawmakers who oppose abortion are being cautious when it comes to tightening the state's already restrictive laws even further. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, paving the way for states to enact total bans if they choose to do so. South Carolina currently has a law banning abortion after cardiac activity is detected, at about six weeks of pregnancy. Lawmakers called a special session after the high court's decision in June to discuss the issue. But some are hesitating after seeing voters in conservative Kansas overwhelmingly reject a measure that would allow the legislature to tighten restrictions or enact a total ban.

Nonprofits launch $100M plan to support local health workers

Nonprofits launch $100M plan to support local health workers

A new philanthropic project hopes to invest $100 million in up to 10 countries mostly in Africa by 2030 to support up to 200,000 community health workers. These workers serve as a critical bridge to treatment for people with limited access to medical care. The Skoll Foundation and The Johnson & Johnson Foundation announced Monday that they donated $25 million to the initiative. The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria will oversee the project.

Watch Now: Related Video

3 ways you can teach your kids to be eco-friendly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert