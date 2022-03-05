Culpeper cardiologist reflects on pandemic at 1st 'Health Matters' talk in two years

The Health Matters public speaker series returned last month to Powell Wellness Center in the Town of Culpeper for the first time in two years, signaling the beginning of the end of a difficult pandemic.

Dr. John Cullen Hardy, a cardiologist with UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, gave the featured talk Feb. 22 on an apropos topic, ‘COVID and Heart Health.’

“We’re just happy to have you and happy to be back after a two-year hiatus. Hopefully we will do monthly events like we were pre-COVID—starting now,” said Whitney Propps, medical program & fitness manager at Powell Wellness.

More than a dozen senior citizen gym members attended the talk with Hardy, a Powell Wellness Center board member. He noted the gym still has not been quite as busy this time of year compared to what it used to be before COVID.

The local cardiologist recalled speaking for Heart Health Month in February of 2020 and then everything shutting down soon after.

He and his wife were vacationing in Ireland in March 2020 and had just landed at Heathrow Airport when the pilot informed them the U.S. had just closed it borders.

“We ended up shortening our trip,” Dr. Hardy said, noting how swiftly it spread. “When we landed it said in Ireland, there were 20 cases. As we left a week later, there were 200 cases. When we got back the next week there were 2,000 cases.”

Coronavirus appears

Latin for crown, corona virus got its name for the crown-like balls attached to proteins on the virus, as viewed under a microscope, he said. Hardy recalled earlier versions of the coronavirus starting with SARS in China in 2003. Of the 8-9,000 cases, about 1,000 people died—a 10 percent death rate, the doctor said.

MERS in Saudi Arabia in 2012, is still ongoing, Hardy said, but is much less infectious. Of the 2,500 cases in the Middle East, around 900 died—a 36 percent death rate.

There have been more than 442 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide since it was first detected in China at the end of 2019 and some 6 million deaths. That’s a lot of fatal cases, but percentage-wise the death rate is about 1.2 percent, Hardy said.

“Not as deadly as SARS or MERS, but much more widespread, much more infectious,” the cardiologist said. “Once people had it and they were travelling, it spread very rapidly around the world.”

Hardy reviewed ensuing waves of the virus in the summer and winter of 2020.

Preventive measures

With prevention measures in place like handwashing, staying home and masks, influenza during this time period surprisingly disappeared from Culpeper, the doctor said. Yet COVID cases kept rising. There was a drop in cases for a time back in April 2021.

“It almost looked like we had made it last summer,” he said. “It looked like case numbers were way down. Then Delta (variant) came—10 times as infectious as the first virus.”

Delta’s effects

The change this time were the vaccines, which were about 90 percent effective in those first several months of availability. Effectiveness waned to about 80 percent against Delta so the recommendation was to get a booster.

As the variant spread and rates went up again, people locked down again, got second and third shoots and kept on their masks, the doctor said. Delta ran through the local cardiology department, Hardy said.

“With five of us out, had to close the office down…no one got seriously ill, we had all been vaccinated, but it wasn’t 100 percent effective so everybody got boosted,” he said of the 2021 wave. “Now we’re back in the winter, everybody’s inside, people gathering again, getting (virus) fatigue.”

Omicron kills

Delta was about as deadly as the first phase of COVID-19 cases. Then came Omicron, the last spike in cases that blew all the others away.

“We had rates per day much higher than any other time because it was much more infectious,” Hardy said, noting death rates were lower than Delta but there were more due to the sheer number of cases.

“Many, many more people,” the doctor said. “80 percent of them had mild disease but 20 percent of a big number is just as much as 50 percent of a smaller number. Not as deadly but so many more.”

‘Not vaccinated at all’

By this point, for the last wave in January 2022, vaccines were around 60 percent effective. At Culpeper Medical Center during this time, 90 percent of people admitted were not vaccinated at all, Hardy said.

“We were very full…worse than any other time…we had about 65 percent of the hospital was COVID. All beds were full and more than half of them were COVID patients,” the cardiologist said.

It sort of proved that while vaccine wouldn’t prevent people from picking up highly contagious variants, you didn’t get as sick, Hardy said. Virus symptoms local hospital workers saw were fever, cough, shortness of breath, some chest pain and congestion, which the cardiologist said he experienced.

“I didn’t even know I had it, thought it was allergies, didn’t feel bad, nose running, ended up infecting two other people,” Hardy said.

Loss of taste and smell are classic symptoms of COVID patients, he added, describing a second phase of the virus where people don’t get back to normal.

“Your immune response is so overwhelming that it causes inflammatory syndrome,” leading to fluid on the lungs and trouble breathing, Hardy said.

A lot of people were upset when they had to come back to the hospital because they had shortness of breath and fever and had been diagnosed with COVID.

“Why did they send me home or my family member home? It’s because 80 percent of the people stay in that first phase and they never go to phase two. Basically thir body takes care of it,” the local doctor said, noting patients were instructed to return to the hospital if they didn’t get better.

“That occurred day seven or eight we saw 20 percent of folks come back to the hospital,” he said. “Now their oxygen levels are low, they’re still having fevers, not breathing very well. Then they can be admitted.”

Treating COVID

Medical staff deployed a whole host of therapies, including giving antibodies to the unvaccinated, to try and decrease the immune response and keep patients well enough until the virus could be killed off, Hardy said.

The cardiologist spoke about risk factors for getting seriously ill with COVID, saying there was a 10 percent greater risk for people with heart disease or a history of strokes, diabetes, high blood pressure or COPD. Obese patients have about the same elevated risk.

However, he added, the greatest risk factor is age, with a 30 percent higher risk for severe illness for those 65 and older, double the risk for those in their 70s and 10 times the risk for 80 and above.

“They sort of knew that, but they didn’t push that a lot early on,” Hardy said of the numerous nursing home deaths due to severe reactions by senior citizens to the coronavirus.

The cardiologist said at the recent talk that the virus is in the endemic phase as omicron cases fall. He cautioned there could be a next phase, but likely less impactful.

“Most people will eventually have it or be vaccinated against it,” Hardy said.

COVID and the heart

The cardiologist said COVID-19 has not been shown to cause direct infection of heart muscle cells. It can cause elevated heart enzymes in some cases due to overwhelming stress and low oxygen flow due to the virus, Hardy said.

“It will typically will get better as long as your body gets through the infection, transient heart damage,” he said, noting, “Blood test elevations are much more common if you have an underlying blockage.”

People with heart disease are at higher risk of having severe disease and micro-damage from COVID, Hardy said, adding, most of that tends to get better.

The cardiologist addressed the very rare risk for inflammation of heart muscle cells in boys ages 12-15 who get the vaccine—about 70 cases per million. It’s one of the talking points for vaccine pushback, but the condition does not last long and severe cases are very rare, Hardy said.

The local doctor said he considers the risk and benefit ratio to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The risk is infinitesimal versus the benefit of not getting the virus,” he said.

Other problems

A major secondary health effect of COVID was it kept people from going to the ER, urgent care and primary care for both emergency and preventative care.

“People show up 18 months later not having seen us for a while and they’ve been out of their medicines for six months,” Hardy said.

During the pandemic, the rate of Type 1 diabetes went up about 15 percent. Type 2 diabetes went up 82 percent, Hardy said.

“Can’t go to the gym ‘cause they’re all locked down. Most people don’t love exercise,” the doctor said from the open wellness center.

“Ok, how about walking—it’s really cheap, you don’t have to pay a gym membership. You’re not going to get COVID walking outside.

“Well, yeah, but no, no,” his patients repond. “Your mind will find reasons to not do what you don’t want to do so they don’t exercise.”

Weight gain

“Probably on average at our clinic through the two years people gained eight pounds,” Hardy said. “Lots of weight gain which feeds into the diabetes, blood pressures have gone up, worry, anxiety gone up.”

“In general people have let their health go during this time, but we can be proactive and make a difference,” the cardiologist said, concluding his hour-long talk.

“Get vaccinated especially if you’re over 40 years old. We need to get back in our regular lifestyle. Still uncomfortable at the gym? Go out walking 30 minutes—get your heart rate up and your heart pumping.”

