Culpeper Colonel Gladys Williams to receive Amazing Citizen Award

The next meeting of the Culpeper Combined Neighborhood Watch will be held at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 23 in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.

Renowned local community servant and Culpeper Colonel Gladys Williams, longtime manager of the Culpeper Senior Center, will receive the Amazing Citizen Award for her contributions to making the world a better place. The County Board of Supervisors in 2012 named her among its Culpeper Colonels for serving local seniors.

Bringing all of the community together is a priority for neighborhood watch organizers from the Culpeper Police Department and its focus on being part of the community.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Neighborhood Watch is a very important element in our community policing strategy. It requires active participation of local government and the citizens to make our neighborhoods a safer place to live and raise a family," according to an agency release.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday night, guest speaker April Achter, population health coordinator with the Virginia Department of Health, will provide updated information on COVID-19 along with information about local responses and resources, followed by a live Q&A session.