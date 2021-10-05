 Skip to main content
Culpeper County board declines support of anti-vax mandate resolutions
4 comments
Underwood

Culpeper County Supervisor Tom Underwood speaks in support of resolutions prohibiting COVID-19 vaccines and testing requirements.

 ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION/CULPEPER STAR-EXPOBNENT

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, at its Tuesday morning meeting, declined to support a pair of resolutions that would have taken a symbolic stand against COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandates.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood introduced the resolutions and supported adopting both.

The first resolution would have prohibited any county employee from requiring the vaccine or testing. Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier voted with Underwood to support it.

The second resolution declared the board's intention not to fund any nonprofit or community groups requiring their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine or testing. Underwood's motion to adopt the resolution failed for lack of a second.

In arguing for the resolutions, the Salem supervisor called his colleagues on the board "a bunch of wimps" for not supporting the measure.

Underwood said requiring COVID-19 vaccines and testing was a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Culpeper County Republican Committee Chairman Marshall Keene stood at the back of the boardroom for Tuesday's consideration of the resolutions.

abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

4 comments

