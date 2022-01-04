Culpeper County gets DOJ funding to start Drug Court

Repeat drug offenders in Culpeper County will at long last have another option besides jail.

At its meeting Tuesday morning, the Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 to accept $549,094 from the U.S. Dept. of Justice to start a Drug Court here. The federal funding will cover four years of operations for the drug court.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood voted no. He previously expressed concern about funding for the program once the federal dollars run out.

Culpeper County Commnonwealth’s Attorney Paul Walther has advocated for starting the drug court for going on two years now. In a February presentation to the board, the top prosecutor presented statistics showing hundreds of overdoses in Culpeper in recent years, and growing. Walther also articulated the potential for overall reduced costs in local criminal justice, social services and other benefits associated with helping people who successfully complete the 18-month program stay out of jail.

By the end of the program, successful participants will have received counseling, treatment and resources and have a job as well family reunification.