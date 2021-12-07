Culpeper COVID death rates higher than NOVA, vaccination rates lower

COVID-19 deaths in Culpeper County as of late have been seven to eight times higher than much more populated areas in Northern Virginia due to vaccination rates here that continue to lag, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene told the Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
In recent weeks, 22 people have died from the novel coronavirus in Culpeper County, Greene said, compared to 19 deaths in the same timeframe in Loudoun County, which has seven times the population.
The Star-Exponent has documented 30 new COVID-19 deaths in Culpeper County since late September, accounting for nearly a third of all deaths in the past 21 months of the pandemic.
The only logical explanation for the higher death rate here is the lower rate of vaccinations, Greene said.
Roughly 35 percent of the Culpeper County population aged 5 and older has not had a single vaccination for COVID-19, the health district director said, compared to 19 percent in Loudon.
“The last three months—the numbers are striking,” Greene said, encouraging the county and the supervisors to do everything it can to encourage getting vaccinated. “So we don’t have that empty chair at dinner.”
The health district director, who also leads the Winchester area health district, raised the alarm about local virus deaths Tuesday morning in response to earlier comments from Supervisor Tom Underwood. The Salem supervisor stated his previous displeasure with the health department relative to environmental permits and other unspecific issues.
Underwood went on to say, “We ought to see how things go in the next year,” with a new permanent health district director, Dr. Trice Gravatte, assuming the post in early 2022.
Greene and other local health department officials attended Tuesday’s meeting to seek formal approval from the county to carry over $22,066 left over from FY21 budget and approval of the FY22 county contribution of around $478,000 for provision of VDH health services. The state will provide another more than $608,000 for the Culpeper-area health department.
Public health is the responsibility of the county, Underwood said in voting with the rest of the board to approve the annual agreement with VDH. He added other counties like Loudoun “are looking at doing health more themselves.”
Underwood said Culpeper should be prepared for that longer term, but not right now.
Greene said, “It troubles me,” regarding Underwood’s statements about the health department. RRHD, like health departments statewide, have been on the front lines of the pandemic along with weary medical workers.
“I agree,” Greene told the supervisor. “Health is a partnership.”
Underwood, learning the COVID local death data, said he encouraged everybody to get vaccinated. The supervisor said his health department concerns are related to demographics and that he did not hold VDH accountable for the difference in vaccination rates between Culpeper and Loudon.
“You all have done everything you can to encourage vaccinations,” Underwood said. “I believe county government has done the same.”
RRHD is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds, along with boosters and first and second doses for teens and adults at Reva Fire Department, 18230 Birmingham Rd. in Culpeper on certain days and times with an appointment at rrhd.org or vaccines.gov.
Culpeper added 167 new COVID cases since Nov. 29. Deaths have held steady in the past week at 92 total for the entire pandemic in the county.
In the five counties, 272 people have died from the virus since March 2020—114 people in their 80s, 76 in their 70s, four in their 60s, 22 in their 50s, five in their 40s, four people in their 30s, one in their 20s, one minor aged 10-19 and a child aged 0-9 also died from COVID in this health district, according to VDH data.
In the health district, 214 deaths were white people, 38 Black, 15 Latino and three Asian or Pacific Islander.
Local males accounted for 158 of health district deaths compared to 114 females, according to VDH.
