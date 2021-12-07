Culpeper COVID death rates higher than NOVA, vaccination rates lower

COVID-19 deaths in Culpeper County as of late have been seven to eight times higher than much more populated areas in Northern Virginia due to vaccination rates here that continue to lag, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene told the Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

In recent weeks, 22 people have died from the novel coronavirus in Culpeper County, Greene said, compared to 19 deaths in the same timeframe in Loudoun County, which has seven times the population.

The Star-Exponent has documented 30 new COVID-19 deaths in Culpeper County since late September, accounting for nearly a third of all deaths in the past 21 months of the pandemic.

The only logical explanation for the higher death rate here is the lower rate of vaccinations, Greene said.

Roughly 35 percent of the Culpeper County population aged 5 and older has not had a single vaccination for COVID-19, the health district director said, compared to 19 percent in Loudon.

“The last three months—the numbers are striking,” Greene said, encouraging the county and the supervisors to do everything it can to encourage getting vaccinated. “So we don’t have that empty chair at dinner.”