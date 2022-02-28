Culpeper, Fairfax first responders mourn loss of one their own to COVID complications

The Virginia fire, rescue and police community is mourning the loss of one of their own due to complications from COVID-19.

Little Fork VFD EMS Lt. John Donohue died Feb. 23 at Fauquier Health hospital in Warrenton after being admitted last week sick with the novel coronavirus.

Donohue was also a sergeant with Fairfax County Police Department and had worked at the agency for some 20 years.

"I am authorizing the wearing of black mourning bands in recognition of Sgt. Donohue's tremendous service to our county," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis wrote in a post.

Donohue, an Amissville resident, joined Little Fork in 2004 and was a lieutenant at the Rixeyville station in northern Culpeper County for the past decade. His wife, Pat, family and friends surrounded him at his passing.

"Rest easy Sgt. Donohue, we have the watch," posted Fairfax Fraternal Order of Police 77.

In 2011, as a 53-year-old officer, Donohue participated in the Police Unity Tour—a 230-mile, three-day bicycle ride from Richmond to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. to raise awareness of police who die in the line of duty.

The Star-Exponent interviewed Donohue during the group’s stop-over 11 years ago at Culpeper Target for a story, "Honoring Fallen Officers." He told reporter Rhonda Simmons that riding in the Police Unity Tour was on his bucket list.

“A lot of people make sacrifices protecting others so this is a pretty good honor to do this,” said Donohue, then an eight-year officer with the Fairfax County PD West Springfield District Station. Before becoming a police officer, Donohue worked in the computer field for 21 years.

“There’s a great camaraderie out here. I’ve met some really great people,” said Donohue in 2011. The native New Yorker, described the trip as a bit hilly and beautiful: "It’s a rewarding experience,” he said.

Monaco, in his post last week, stated Donohue brought a unique sense of humor to Little Fork.

“Our volunteer providers thoroughly enjoyed running calls with him. His ‘bedside manner’ was to the point—he quickly got to the matter at hand and provided a high level of care to each and every patient that he encountered.

"He placed service to his community as a high priority in his life,” the longtime community volunteer fire chief said. “There are no words for our loss.”

