Culpeper Health Dept. funding approved, board presses doctor on environmental issues

Supervisor Jack Frazier complained the health department fee for drilling private wells is too high, saying he gets calls from constituents about it all the time.

Supervisor Paul Bates drew attention to private malfunctioning sewage systems and drainfields and associated impacts on area waterways.

Dr. Greene noted the issue was important, saying keeping wastewater out of the water, like vaccinations, was one of “the great public health victories of the 20th century.”

Bates referenced one specific case of raw sewage seepage, saying the health department has not worked in a timely manner to address it.

Greene said he would be happy to look into the case, adding typically the landowner will have been warned and contacted several times, but often ignores the issue. The acting health district director said the property owner is given numerous chances to correct the problem. Greene added the health department has no real enforcement arm other than the magistrate.

“I don’t have the ability to evict someone or fine them or call the sheriff to arrest them,” he said. “People can ignore me at length. It’s very frustrating and eventually comes down to legal action.”