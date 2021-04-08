Culpeper Health Dept. funding approved, board presses doctor on environmental issues

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors recently approved local funding of around $330,000 for operation of the Health Department in the current fiscal year.
Members also met Acting Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene, who came to introduce himself after being appointed in March to replace Dr. Wade Kartchner, who retired.
Greene is also director of the Lord Fairfax Health District in Winchester.
The FY21 Agreement for Services with the Culpeper Health Department decreased the county contribution by $68,844 due to a decrease in state funding offset by federal COVID relief funds in the budget year ending this June 30.
According to the agreement, the state was originally slated to fund $517,297 and the county nearly $400,000 in matching funds.
The VDH request for FY22 is $476,757, to match state dollars of $618,783, according to County Administrator John Egertson.
Basic public health services provided by the county health department, per the agreement, include immunizations, sexually transmitted disease screening, AIDS drug assistance and testing, pregnancy testing and counseling, pre-school physicals, blood lead level testing for children and maternal health services.
The local health department also oversees marina permitting, operation and maintenance of migrant camps, milk processing facility permits, and restaurant and hotel inspections.
In addition, the local health department manages permits for private septic systems as well inspections of private wells.
The health department further investigates complaints of suspected rabid animals and conducts annual unannounced inspections of correction facilities to evaluate kitchen facilities, general sanitation and environmental health conditions. The health department, in addition, regulates and inspects summer camps and campgrounds ,among other tasks included in the local agreement.
In introducing himself to the county board, Dr. Greene said he did not know how long he would be acting director of the Culpeper area five-county health district, but jokingly said not to tell his wife he took the job.
Greene said a potential permanent director for RRHD was being interviewed, but the candidate was considering other health districts as well.
Based in Winchester, Greene said it is easy to reach Warrenton and Culpeper and that he accepted the temporary post via association with former Director Dr. Kartchner. Like in his home district, this health district spent most of 2020 administering thousands of COVID-19 tests, tracking hundreds of cases, providing associated services and now providing virus vaccinations.
But the County Board of Supervisors, in interaction with Greene at Tuesday’s meeting, pressed him about what they perceive as inadequate health department attention to local environmental issues, namely private well and sewer systems.
Supervisor Jack Frazier complained the health department fee for drilling private wells is too high, saying he gets calls from constituents about it all the time.
Supervisor Paul Bates drew attention to private malfunctioning sewage systems and drainfields and associated impacts on area waterways.
Dr. Greene noted the issue was important, saying keeping wastewater out of the water, like vaccinations, was one of “the great public health victories of the 20th century.”
Bates referenced one specific case of raw sewage seepage, saying the health department has not worked in a timely manner to address it.
Greene said he would be happy to look into the case, adding typically the landowner will have been warned and contacted several times, but often ignores the issue. The acting health district director said the property owner is given numerous chances to correct the problem. Greene added the health department has no real enforcement arm other than the magistrate.
“I don’t have the ability to evict someone or fine them or call the sheriff to arrest them,” he said. “People can ignore me at length. It’s very frustrating and eventually comes down to legal action.”
Greene acknowledged what Bates described was a problem saying, “There’s no way sewage should be running down the street, into the neighbor’s yard or into the creek.”
He added it’s county tax dollars that helped ensure the health department conducted inspections of the many properly installed septic systems and wells drilled in the county.
