Culpeper in medium range for COVID-19 Community Level, according to CDC

Culpeper is finally out of the red or high range for COVID-19 Community Level, as specified by the latest CDC guidelines. The county is now in the yellow or medium range, according to a virus update Monday from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

The level is determined by new COVID-19 hospital admissions over the past 7 days, percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and new cases per 100,000. It includes levels of precautions that should be taken in communities based on their Community Level.

In areas at medium level, people with weakened immune systems or at high risk for serious disease are recommended to consult with their doctor about wearing a mask.

There were four hospital admissions for the virus last week in Culpeper, according to Virginia Dept. of Health, and 42 total this year.

January of 2022 saw the most COVID patients in the local hospital of the entire pandemic, with 28 the week of Jan. 21 and 106.7% of ICU beds reported in use.

Daily cases now continue to drop across the health district with 19 cases reported March 7, down from the high of 632 cases in the five counties on Jan. 8 during omicron.

Recent month COVID-19 death reporting in the five-county health district has outpaced reporting from any other time as fatal cases from the delta and omicron surges continue to catch up and be reflected in state numbers.

VDH reported 119 deaths in the five counties in 2022; that’s 29 percent of the total 410 deaths tallied in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock since reporting began two years ago.

More than 330 of the total deaths were people aged 60 or older with age being the highest risk factor for fatal cases.

Culpeper Health & Rehab, with an outbreak in progress, first reported Jan. 5, reported 12 deaths from the virus in it latest outbreak, according to VDH, and 115 cases.

According to the nursing home’s web site, as of Monday, there were two active cases among residents of the facility.

The death rate for the five counties is 1.2 percent of total cases (more than 34,000)—about the same as the global death rate as COVID-19 fatalities topped 6 million Monday.

Per Monday’s virus update from RRHD, Fauquier remains at low COVID-19 Community Level while Orange and Rappahannock remain at medium. Madison County is in the red or high, according to RRHD.

Madison showed a recent uptick in new cases March 2 (30 cases), March 3 (31 cases) and March 4 (24 cases), and continues to report an outbreak in progress, since Dec. 28, 2021, at Autumn Care nursing home.

Dogwood nursing home in Orange also continued to have an outbreak in progress, reported Jan. 12, as of Monday.

The new CDC recommendations and ranking system aims to prevent severe disease, minimize the burden on the healthcare system, and protect the most vulnerable residents through vaccines, therapeutics, and COVID-19 prevention, according to RRHD.

CDC’s new COVID-19 Community Levels recommendations do not apply in healthcare settings, such as hospitals and nursing homes. Instead, healthcare settings should continue to use community transmission rates and follow CDC’s healthcare specific infection prevention and control recommendations.

At all COVID-19 Community Levels, CDC recommends proven, layered prevention strategies, according to RRHD. And at all levels, everyone ages 5 years and older should get vaccinated and boosted when eligible, the health district advised. See rrhd.org for vaccine appointments and sites.